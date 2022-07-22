Colorado football commits appear indifferent on Buffs’ conference affiliation — focus remains on winning

As we’ve harped on previously, the current generation of college football players isn’t the only group being affected by conference realignment. Both current commits and recruits must now consider the future of whichever school they’d like to attend.

Colorado’s future is most likely either with the Pac-12 or Big 12. While most fans would prefer a Big 12 reunion, the Buffaloes’ 2023 commits don’t seem to care much either way. Their goal remains focused on winning, regardless of the conference.

Kyle Frederickson of the Denver Post learned this after he reached out to a few Buffs’ commits:

“It would be fine if we joined the Big 12 or stayed in the Pac-12,” said Star City (Ark.) senior linebacker CJ Turner, CU’s top-ranked prospect via 247Sports.com. “Whichever way we go is cool with me.”

Simi Valley (Calif.) linebacker Carson Mott, another 2023 commit, added that although he chose Colorado to play closer to his home state, he would also be on board with a Big 12 move.

