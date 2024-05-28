Colorado football commit Mantrez Walker could play key role in recruiting QB Julian Lewis

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot “Ralphie” runs across the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mantrez Walker had a movie-like experience at Colorado football's spring game last month.

The three-star linebacker from Buford, Georgia was one of many visitors on campus for a massive recruiting weekend. Most of those visitors were high school football prospects or transfers in the portal, but Deion Sanders and his staff also brought celebrities to Boulder for the second consecutive year.

Walker mingled with stars he'd only previously seen on TV and before the spring showcase had even ended, the hard-hitting LB committed to Colorado as part of its 2025 class.

"It was lit out there," Walker said of his spring game visit to Colorado. "It was a whole bunch of celebrities and stuff like that. I met Ryan Garcia, a whole bunch of NFL Hall of Famers, Terrell Owens, just a star-studded environment. Everyone just gravitates toward Colorado. They like the energy around it.

"It was good to see the linebackers play. I met with coach (Andre) Hart the day before the game and saw some of their schemes on tape. To see it play out in front of my eyes while watching the game was good to get a better understanding of it."

Walker's top five list of schools included Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, and Stanford but it was the Buffs who ultimately won him over.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound LB first visited Colorado last September for the USC game and the Buffs' recruiting staff has made him a priority ever since then. Despite offers from the likes of Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, Missouri and others, a "once in a lifetime" opportunity at Colorado was too good to pass up.

"I just feel like it's the right place for me," Walker said of Colorado. "They showed the most love and I feel like they'll give me the best opportunity to come in and make an impact early. Being part of a team that 'Coach Prime' is coaching, I feel like that's once in a lifetime. A Hall of Famer coming back to coach a Division I program, that doesn't happen too often.

"Just even having that opportunity, why not take advantage of it?"

Walker tallied 54 tackles (four for a loss) as a junior last season at Buford High School where he anchored one of the state's best defenses. The versatile LB describes his game as "physical, smart, deceptive and violent at the point of contact."

That last part is exactly what allows Walker to deliver bone-crunching hits on a regular basis.

"He's a classic mike (middle) linebacker with some wheels," On3's national recruiting analyst Phillip Dukes said of Walker. "If he was taller, he's a five-star. He's always played at the top level when it comes to football in the metro Atlanta area and he moved around so whenever there was smoke in the city, he was in the middle of it.

"He's a guy who's known for big hits and he has an uncanny ability to uncoil his hips to create explosion in spaces where you would think he wouldn't be able to get that type of pop. He's a really good get for Colorado and he's a Colorado guy. Nobody's going to come in and outwork him. Great relationship with his father, he wants to be great and the things he does on the field are who he is as a person. The way he attacks situations is the same way he attacks the classroom."

Buford's @MantrezWalker is a big-time playmaker at linebacker.



The 2025 Colorado commit made a huge impact for one of the best defenses during his junior season. pic.twitter.com/ZKv77UCA2J — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) May 22, 2024

Walker has only been committed to Colorado for about a month, but the junior is already helping the Buffs recruit.

On May 18, he posted a message to other prospects on X: "If You A Dawg, Come To Colorado."

"That's what the staff wants," Walker said of the motivation behind his post. "They want some dogs that's ready to come in and compete, that's not complaining about what they're getting. Guys who aren't scared of competition.

"If you're ready to play, why not come play for Colorado?"

Walker could very well end up being a pivotal chess piece for the future of the Colorado football program not only because of his game, but also because of his potential influence on one of the nation's top quarterback prospects.

Julian Lewis is the No. 1 QB in the Class of 2025, according to both ESPN and Rivals, and happens to be good friends with Walker.

"I've been knowing JuJu (Lewis) since we were young," Walker said. "We played for the same little league team. Me and him have been tight for a minute."

Lewis is currently committed to USC but will take his third visit to Colorado on June 21. Walker will also be in Boulder that weekend to potentially convince his former teammate to become a future teammate.

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) drops back to pass against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs added two Georgia high school football stars to its roster this offseason in the form of freshmen Kamron Mikell and Micah Welch. If Colorado (and Walker) can flip Lewis, another Peach State product will be headed to Boulder.

According to Walker, there's not a better place to come from as a football player.

"I definitely feel like high school football in Georgia is just different; we have the best type of football," Walker said. "We have kids who are being coached well, who have that dog mentality, have all the physical attributes you need and are playing against the best competition. It's different parts of Georgia and everybody is like that in all different parts.

"It's one of the best competitive environments."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football commit Mantrez Walker is 'known for big hits'