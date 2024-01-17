What Colorado football’s coaching staff looks like early in 2024

While a few vacancies remain, Colorado football’s 2024 coaching staff is nearly complete.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Deion Sanders lost both coordinators (Sean Lewis and Charles Kelly), tight ends coach Tim Brewster, offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle and defensive ends coach Nick Williams. It also appears that defensive line coach Sal Sunseri won’t be returning to Boulder.

The Buffs held their first team meeting of the new year on Sunday and multiple new assistant coaches were in attendance, as documented by Well Off Media. In that meeting, Coach Prime opened up about his search for a new defensive coordinator, too.

Below is what Colorado’s 2024 coaching staff currently looks like:

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks: Pat Shurmur

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Shurmur, who took over offensive play-calling duties late this past season, is Colorado’s new OC, according to the Well Off Media video. Before coming to Boulder, Shurmur spent most of his coaching career in the NFL, including a stint as the Denver Broncos’ OC.

Wide receivers: Jason Phillips

New Colorado Wide Receiver Coach Jason Phillips. pic.twitter.com/kvF0NzPUkq — Coach Kay (@BigFellaBurner) January 15, 2024

Phillips was on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State in 2021 as a co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach. More recently, he spent the past two seasons with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Tight ends: Brett Bartolone

After coaching Colorado’s wide receivers this past season, Bartolone is now leading the TE room.

Offensive line: Phil Loadholt

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Loadholt may be the addition I’m most excited about. The former Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle brings plenty of knowledge and NFL experience to Colorado’s new-look OL unit.

Assistant head coach/running backs: Gary Harrell

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Harrell, also known as Coach Flea, remains on Colorado’s staff as Coach Prime’s right-hand man.

Cornerbacks: Kevin Mathis

Preston Mack-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Preston Mack

Another returning coach, Mathis will continue his work developing Colorado stars Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain.

Linebackers: Andre' Hart

Syndication: Knoxville

Going back to their days at Trinity Christian High School, Hart and Coach Prime have worked together for several consecutive years.

Defensive ends/outside linebackers: Vincent Dancy

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Dancy earned himself a promotion after spending this past season in Boulder as a defensive analyst. He was previously Mississippi Valley State’s head coach from 2018-22.

Defensive coordinator, safeties, D-line: TBD

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

More than likely, Colorado’s next defensive coordinator will also coach either safeties or the D-line. Coach Prime told his players on Sunday that he’s remaining patient in his search for a “professional” DC.

Regarding the D-line job, it’s now appearing unlikely that Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp will join Colorado’s staff, according to a recent USA TODAY Sports report.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire