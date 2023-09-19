Colorado football coach Deion Sanders condemns threats against CSU's Henry Blackburn

CU football's sophomore athlete Travis Hunter crumples in pain as a yellow penalty flag hits the ground following an illegal hit along the sideline by a CSU defender during the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023, at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has condemned death threats against Colorado State football player Henry Blackburn.

CSU coach Jay Norvell said Monday that Blackburn's address and phone number had been posted online following a hit from Blackburn on CU's Travis Hunter during the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Police were contacted over death threats directed at Blackburn and his family.

"Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game," Sanders said Tuesday. "He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty, you could call it 'he was just playing the game of football.' But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats.

"That this is still a young man trying to make it in life — a guy that's trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve a death threat over a game."

Hunter was taken to the hospital later in the game Saturday but has since been released. He addressed the hit in a YouTube show Monday.

"It's football at the end of the day. Stuff like that's gonna happen," Hunter said. "It's football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later. You just have to get up and fight again."

Blackburn was flagged for an unsportsmanlike 15-yard penalty for the hit. Threats began before the end of the game, which CU won 43-35 in double-overtime.

"I'm saddened if there is any of our fans on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing the best of his ability and he made a mistake," Sanders said. "So I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis, he's forgiven him. Let's move on. But that kid does not deserve that."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders condemns threats against CSU's Henry Blackburn