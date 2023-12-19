Colorado football: What each of the Buffs' newest transfer commits bring to Boulder

It was another busy recruiting weekend for the Colorado football coaching staff.

After rebuilding the offensive line last week by adding four starting-caliber OL and No. 1 OT recruit Jordan Seaton, the Buffaloes picked up commitments from nine more FBS transfers. The group full of former four-star recruits features SEC pass rushers, a top transfer safety, a pair of play-making receivers and quarterback depth.

Here's a look at each of Colorado's newest transfer commits and what they bring to Boulder.

Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) runs for yards after catch against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on Sept. 9, 2023, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Position: Wide receiver

What he brings: A bonafide WR1. Sheppard is arguably Colorado's biggest get from the transfer portal this cycle (excluding offensive linemen) despite the fact that the Buffaloes are returning three of their four leading receivers (Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., Dylan Edwards) from a season ago. The former Vanderbilt star is tied for third all-time in program history for receiving touchdowns (21) and amassed 2,067 yards on 152 catches during four seasons with the Commodores.

A complete receiver who consistently wins at the catch point and makes plays at each level of the field, Sheppard will benefit from catching passes from Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in 2024. Vanderbilt didn't have a 2,000-yard passer during any of the four seasons Sheppard was in Nashville. Sanders just threw for a school-record 3,230 yards in 2023. Don't be surprised if Sheppard leads Colorado in receiving next season, and looks like one of the new Big 12's best pass catchers in the process.

Keaten Wade

Kentucky linebacker Keaten Wade (20) celebrates after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Position: Linebacker/edge

What he brings: Defensive versatility. Wade was the Buffaloes' first defensive addition via the portal this cycle and his positional versatility could help him find the field early on in Boulder. The former four-star recruit played in 25 games for Kentucky over the last two seasons, racking up 51 total tackles (5.5 for a loss) and 2.5 sacks.

Ranked as the No. 12 edge in the portal, Wade usually lined up as an outside linebacker and used his speed to rush the quarterback. However, he was also effectively deployed as a quarterback spy to nullify a signal caller using his legs. That skill in particular might be of extreme value to Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

Destin Wade

Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade spins away from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell during the second quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Position: Quarterback

What he brings: QB depth. Before Destin committed to Colorado alongside his twin brother, Keaten, the Buffaloes' quarterback room consisted of Sanders, redshirt freshman Ryan Staub and a pair of walk-ons (Gavin Kuld and Colton Allen).

Destin, a former Class of 2022 four-star recruit and "Mr. Football" in Tennessee, adds talent and experience to Colorado's QB room. He rushed for 2,308 yards and 30 touchdowns while throwing for another 1,436 yards and 18 TDs as a high school senior.

Preston Hodge

Position: Defensive back

What he brings: Day-1 starter. Hodge is Colorado's biggest defensive addition via the portal this cycle and projects to be an immediate starter in the Buffaloes' secondary. Ranked as the No. 4 transfer safety, Hodge racked up 48 total tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions (one for a pick-six) for Liberty in 2023.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hodge's 86.1 overall rating led the Flames' defense, and his 88.0 coverage grade ranked 22nd in the nation among all defensive backs. The Buffs' newest defensive weapon is a big reason why Liberty just went a perfect 13-0 en route to a Conference USA title.

Quency Wiggins

Position: Defensive line

What he brings: Elite upside as a pass rusher. Wiggins was Louisiana's No. 1 player in the Class of 2022 with offers from Alabama, Florida, Texas and others. The former four-star recruit chose to stay home to play for LSU, seeing action in nine games for the Tigers over the last two seasons.

Without a defensive line coach at LSU in 2023, Wiggins' development was stunted, but he's not far removed from being "one of the highest-ceiling 2022 prospects in the entire country," according to 247Sports' national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

Cordale Russell

Position: Wide receiver

What he brings: NFL size at WR. Nicknamed "Baby T.O." after Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, Russell has the potential to be an X-factor for the Buffs' offense in 2024. The former four-star recruit and top-100 prospect in the Class of 2023 didn't record any stats during his true freshman season at TCU after averaging 21.3 yards per catch as a high school senior.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Russell "is one of the most physically-gifted wide receivers in the 2023 cycle," according to On3, and has drawn comparisons to former NFL receiver Josh Gordon.

Walter Taylor

Position: Quarterback

What he brings: True dual-threat ability. Taylor will join his former Vanderbilt teammate, Sheppard, in Boulder after spending two years with the Commodores. The former three-star recruit played in five games for Vanderbilt in 2023, showcasing his ability to use his arm and legs.

Don't be surprised to see Taylor utilized in a goal-line or short-yardage package next season to take advantage of his 6-foot-7, 235-pound frame.

Anquin Barnes

Alabama defensive lineman Anquin Barnes Jr. (59) runs drills during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023.

Position: Defensive line

What he brings: Run stopper. Barnes is Colorado's sixth transfer from an SEC school this cycle and comes to Boulder after three years at Alabama. The former four-star recruit had offers from Auburn, Florida and other SEC programs but was recruited to Tuscaloosa by Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

Barnes, who has two years of eligibility remaining, should compete for playing time right away on the Buffaloes' defensive line that has just one defensive lineman (senior Shane Cokes) who started at least six games in 2023.

Chidozie Nwankwo

Position: Defensive line

What he brings: Interior disruptor. Nwankwo will join his former Houston teammate, OL Tyler Johnson, in Boulder after four seasons with the Cougars. The former four-star recruit, who had offers from Arkansas, Baylor, LSU and others out of high school, blossomed into a four-year contributor at Houston.

Nwankwo tallied 25 total tackles (5.5 for a loss), a sack and a blocked kick as the Cougars' starting nose guard in 2023. For a Colorado team that allowed 176.4 rushing yards per game last season (second worst in the Pac-12), Nwankwo's ability to shed blocks and stuff the run will be welcomed.

