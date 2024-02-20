Advertisement

Colorado football assistant coaches to make record amount in 2024

Jack Carlough
Deion Sanders’ coaching staff will look a little different entering his second season leading the Colorado Buffaloes.

Both of last year’s coordinators and multiple position coaches have moved on, and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, O-line coach Phil Loadholt and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips are all new to Boulder. Pat Shurmur has been promoted to full-time offensive coordinator and defensive analyst Vincent Dancy will be coaching Colorado’s outside linebackers.

With that, Coach Prime’s 2024 staff will be the highest-paid in program history. According to BuffZone, Colorado’s 10 full-time assistant coaches will be paid a “combined $4.65 million in base and supplemental salary,” up from last year’s previous record amount of $4.59 million.

Here’s how much each of Colorado football’s new/promoted assistant coaches will be making in 2024:

Defensive coordinator/safe Robert Livingston

Per USA TODAY Sports, Livingston’s contract has him earning $800,000 this year and $995,000 in 2025, which will make him the highest-paid assistant coach in CU history. The 38-year-old Livingston comes to Boulder following eight seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary coach.

Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips

After coaching in the Canadian Football League, Jason Phillips will be making $315,000 this year and $340,000 the following year (h/t USA TODAY Sports).

Offensive line coach Phil Loadholt

Former NFL lineman Phil Loadholt signed a one-year contract with the Buffs that will have him making a salary of $325,000 (h/t USA TODAY Sports).

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

Shurmur, who was an offensive analyst on Coach Prime’s staff last year before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator, has been named Colorado’s full-time OC. He’s set to make $800,000 this year and $850,000 next (h/t USA TODAY Sports).

Outside linebackers coach Vincent Dancy

Another analyst who has been promoted, Dancy recently signed a two-year contract that will have him earning $350,000 this year and $3750,000 in 2025, per BuffZone.

