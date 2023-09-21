Colorado football: Areas of concern in Week 4 against Oregon

The Colorado Buffaloes face a daunting test in their Pac-12 opener on Saturday as they travel to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks have played their usual brand of up-tempo, high-flying offense attack so far this season and should be a formidable test for CU.

While Oregon’s roster looks similar to the one that blew out Colorado last season, the Buffs are a completely different team this year under head coach Deion Sanders. Colorado, which is currently 3-0 and ranked in the AP Top 25, will be tested throughout its conference slate.

Below are five areas that give us some concern heading into the Buffs’ Pac-12 opener:

Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it

Since 2002, Colorado is 1-9 against Oregon and is being pegged as a big underdog this year. Can Colorado vanquish its demons of the past? Or will the Buffs continue to be run over by the Ducks?

Can the O-line protect Shedeur Sanders and get a push in the run game?

I feel like a broken record regarding the offensive line, but there needs to be more consistency there. Facing the defensive front that Oregon owns shines a light on this. If Colorado is forced to abandon the run, as the Buffs have had to at times this season, it could be a long day for Shedeur Sanders in the pocket.

Colorado's defense can't rely solely on turnovers

While it’s exciting to look up and see Colorado leading the nation in turnovers, this bend but don’t break mentality can only last as long as those turnovers keep coming. Oregon has protected the ball at a high level this season, so Colorado’s defense may be forced to stay on the field if those turnovers don’t come.

Did CSU write the blueprint for how to beat the Buffaloes?

CSU utilized the same route concept to burn the Buffaloes last week. Colorado coaches are saying this is easily correctable, though, because the Rams’ offensive success was due to Buffs defenders missing assignments. But every team in the country can run that shallow crossing route concept and if Colorado can’t fix those issues, it may lead to death by a thousand cuts.

Are the Buffaloes focusing too much on what others are saying?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning’s preseason comments about Colorado’s lack of Pac-12 success have already been making headlines again. Colorado has used slights such as that to motivate itself in every game so far this season, however. This hit a boiling point during CSU week as it seemed to galvanize the Rams as much as it did the Buffaloes. Can Colorado find a happy medium in finding motivation without having it spill over to the other team?

