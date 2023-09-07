Colorado football: Areas of concern in Week 2 against Nebraska

The Colorado Buffaloes are riding high right now. They resoundingly opened their season by beating last year’s College Football Playoff runner-up on the road and are ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll. They still have a lot of room to grow and will need to fix some issues that showed through in that first game, however.

Colorado rode its offense and the arm of Shedeur Sanders to capture that 45-42 victory, but other phases of the team need to step up this weekend against Nebraska if Colorado wants to continue its winning ways.

These five areas are giving me pause heading into the Buffs’ home opener at Folsom Field:

How will Colorado handle being a favorite?

Whether it’s the truth or not, I fashion myself as a bit of a betting expert. I can’t recall a time when I have seen a line move 12 points in a matter of a few days. Before Nebraska played at Minnesota, the Huskers were about an 8.5-point favorite over CU, but after the Buffs beat TCU, Colorado sits as a 3.5-point favorite. How will Colorado handle being a favored, ranked team against a group coming off a disappointing loss?

Colorado's run defense was weak at times

You can’t go through a football season giving up seven yards per rush and expect to compete week in and week out. Head coach Deion Sanders has promised that this can be fixed by positional changes, but Colorado must fortify its run defense against a team that will try to run the snot out of the ball.

The offensive line also had shaky moments against TCU

Shedeur Sanders had an amazing game one but was sacked four times. These sacks did not slow down the passing attack too much against TCU, but Colorado has to keep Sanders standing upright and hucking the ball around the field.

The special teams unit needs to clean things up

Special teams can win or lose a football game for you, and allowing a big return and a blocked kick against TCUhad to make the Colorado coaches cringe. The blocked field goal came from a missed blocking assignment on the outside while the coverage on the long kick return was less than stellar. Colorado will need to patch these holes for the rest of the season.

It's a rivalry game, brother

I don’t care what each team’s incoming records are, rivalry games will always give me pause. Colorado hates Nebraska and Nebraska hates Colorado. When there is this much history between two teams, anything can happen. Colorado needs to take advantage of playing at Folsom Field and get on the Cornhuskers early so that the rivalry factor is taken out of the game.

