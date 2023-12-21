Colorado football: 5 signing day takeaways, including Jordan Seaton's delay

Deion Sanders enters the field before Colorado's game against UCLA at Rose Bowl on Oct. 28, 2023. UCLA defeated Colorado, 28-16.

A group of five high school recruits signed with Colorado and 16 more transfers made their commitments to the Buffaloes official on Wednesday. Still, national signing day left many in the college football world wondering what direction the Colorado program is headed in.

As of Thursday morning, the Buffaloes' 2024 recruiting class (consisting of five high school signees) ranks 98th, behind schools like Texas State and Eastern Michigan. However, that's merely due to Colorado's low number of high school recruits.

If you factor in the Buffaloes' No. 1-ranked transfer class (16 commits), they have the 21st-ranked recruiting class overall, smack-dab in between USC and Missouri, which leads the Big 12.

Those rankings tentatively include Jordan Seaton, the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, who announced his commitment to Colorado on FS1's Undisputed less than two weeks before signing day. With Seaton's commitment up in the air, so too is the status of the Buffaloes' 2024 recruiting haul.

With that in mind, here are five takeaways from Colorado's signing day.

Trio of playmakers headline high school haul

Dre'lon Miller officially signed with Colorado on Wednesday after committing to the program on Dec. 10. Colorado coach Deion Sanders told Miller that he doesn't recruit many high school athletes, but the four-star wide receiver was one of the most sought after pass catchers in the country, with offers from LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, USC and others.

Miller accounted for 4,409 yards of total offense (3,571 receiving, 778 rushing, 60 passing) throughout the course of his high school career and has the potential to produce as a true freshman. Even with a star-studded receiver room that consists of Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard and others, Miller's run-after-catch ability makes him a weapon from day one.

"I'm someone who attacks everything, you know, on and off the field," Miller said. "The way I run after the catch or take the ball out the backfield and when I go to quarterback at times, I'm an explosive player."

Kamron Mikell also signed with the Buffaloes on Wednesday and was the program's highest-rated high school recruit until the commitments of Seaton and Miller. The four-star prospect and No. 5-ranked athlete in the country accounted for 1,968 total yards of offense and 16 total touchdowns in 2023. His game-breaking speed and ball skills gives him the opportunity to find playing time at either receiver or defensive back, or both.

"I want to prove that a change is coming to Colorado," Mikell said. "I'm ready to shock the world and put the haters in a box."

Micah Welch signed his national letter of intent to Colorado on Wednesday and showed his loyalty to the program after committing back in June. The three-star running back rushed for 3,759 yards and 47 touchdowns during his high school career and could very well be the hidden gem of Colorado's 2024 recruiting class.

Pair of stud defensive linemen headed to Boulder

Brandon Davis-Swain is Colorado highest-ranked high school signee on the defensive side of the ball. The four-star defensive lineman committed to Colorado on June 10 and since then, he's visited both Michigan and Purdue, and received offers from Miami and UCLA (26 total offers).

He remained loyal to Sanders and the Buffaloes through it all and officially signed his NLI on Wednesday. At 6-foot-3, 263 pounds, Davis-Swain could compete for playing time right away on a defensive line that's returning just one experienced starter from last season (senior Shane Cokes).

The same can be said for Eric Brantley, a three-star defensive lineman who signed to Colorado on Wednesday, choosing the Buffaloes over Arkansas, Houston, Ole Miss and others (25 total offers). The 6-foot-2, 250-pound DL will, at the very least, provide solid depth at a position of need for Colorado in 2024.

Jordan Seaton making Buff Nation sweat it out

Seaton was one of the main topics of conversation on Wednesday, and not just for Colorado fans, but the entire college football world.

The consensus five-star recruit and No. 1 offensive tackle in the country seemed like a lock to sign with the Buffaloes on Wednesday after appearing on FS1's Undisputed two weeks ago.

"If you claim you're a dog, why aren't you coming to Colorado?" Seaton asked on Dec. 7, moments after committing to the program on national television.

However, a plot twist arrived on Wednesday morning when 247Sports' director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong reported that Maryland is still in the running for Seaton.

"This is real down the stretch," Wiltfong reported. "(Maryland head coach Mike) Locksley has been recruiting Seaton for nearly four years and the DMV native is thinking about playing closer to home."

Seaton signing with Colorado, which at one point felt like a lock, is now in doubt. The loss would be massive not only for quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was the most sacked QB in FBS last season, but for the Buffaloes' 2024 class of high school signees that would rank among the worst of Power Five programs without Seaton.

The prized recruit went live on Instagram Wednesday night with On3's national recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett and gave fans a glimpse into his thought process.

"Nowadays in sports, you want to maximize your platform," Seaton said on Instagram Live. "It's crazy how you can commit to a school and people want you more."

Seaton has through Friday, Dec. 22 to sign before the early period ends. His next opportunity to sign with a program begins Feb. 7, 2024.

Amontrae Bradford flips on Colorado, his cousin

While Colorado fans await the decision of Seaton, they won't have to waste time thinking about Amontrae Bradford's college plans.

The three-star edge had been committed to the Buffaloes since Oct. 9 but flipped to Georgia Tech on signing day. Bradford made the understandably "stressful" decision of staying close to home to play for the Yellow Jackets, and by doing that, he'll part ways with his cousin, Mikell, who he's played on the same team as since elementary school.

"It was very stressful but, you know, gotta become a man and make those decisions," Bradford told WTOC's Jeff Roberts on signing day. "That was a decision that kept me up all night. That's what I wanted to do, I wanted to play with my cousin. Knowing that if I was making a decision like this, I wouldn't be able to do that this year, maybe another year but not this year. Not my first year."

Bradford and Mikell have played on the same team since they were 7 years old, going to the same elementary school, middle school and high school.

"Our relationship (with Bradford) is like no other," Mikell said two weeks ago.

Bradford totaled 75 tackles (nine for a loss), five sacks and two forced fumbles in 2023, ultimately choosing Georgia Tech over Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others.

Colorado's transfer signings save the day

High school recruits are typically the stars of national signing day, but not for Colorado. The Buffaloes officially signed 16 transfers on Wednesday, giving them the top-ranked transfer class in the nation.

Offensive linemen make up one-fourth of that group as four experienced OL -- Houston transfer Tyler Johnson, Indiana transfer Khalil Benson, UTEP transfer Justin Mayers and UConn transfer Yakiri Walker -- will join Colorado in 2024 in hopes of vastly improving protection for Shedeur.

The trenches on the other side of the ball was also addressed as four defensive linemen -- Pitt transfer Samuel Okunlola, Houston transfer Chidozie Nwankwo, Alabama transfer Anquin Barnes and LSU transfer Quency Wiggins -- inked their NLIs to the Buffaloes on Wednesday in addition to Kentucky transfer Keaten Wade (edge).

Transfer WR Will Sheppard, who's tied for third all-time in Vanderbilt history for receiving touchdowns (21), also signed to Colorado on Wednesday alongside three other pass catchers: Cincinnati transfer TE Chamon Metayer, TCU transfer WR Cordale Russell and NC State transfer WR Terrell Timmons Jr.

Perhaps the the Buffaloes' biggest portal addition (excluding offensive linemen) is Liberty transfer safety Preston Hodge. Ranked as the four-star transfer and the No. 4 safety in the portal, Hodge has the look of a day-one starter in Colorado's secondary next season.

