Colorado football 2023 state of the position: Kickers, punters and returners

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but every position group on Colorado’s roster has been completely turned over this offseason, including at special teams

The Buffaloes’ special teams units will look different than they did in 2022 as head coach Deion Sanders has brought in a new punter, two new kickers, a new long snapper in Jacob Politte and a host of other athletes who will handle return duties. CU has a long history of talented legs and a new crop of faces is ready to send the football high into Boulder’s thin air.

Here’s a quick look at who I believe will be leading Colorado at placekicker, punter and in the return game:

Starting punter: Mark Vassett

Vassett played two seasons at Louisville and averaged 43.2 yards per punt. I expect that average to tick up this season in Boulder.

Backup punter: Trent Carrizosa

Walk-on Trent Carrizosa took over punting duties last year and has remained on CU’s roster through the coaching change.

Starting kicker: Jace Feely

Feely has shown a strong leg during fall camp and I believe he will get the first chance to handle field goal, PAT and kickoff duties.

Backup kickers: Alejandro Mata and Cristiano Palazzo

The battle between Feely and Alejandro Mata will be close, but I currently see the strong leg of Feely winning out over the accuracy of Mata. Mata is extremely accurate, though, so coaches may turn to him at certain ranges.

Walk-on Cristiano Palazzo will also provide some depth at kicker in his second season as a Buff.

Returners: Jimmy Horn Jr. and Dylan Edwards

Edwards and Horn are both lightning in a bottle, so why not get them in space with the ball in their hands on kickoffs and punts? Most kick returners will not get many opportunities playing in the high altitude at Folsom Field, but the Buffs’ improved defense could lead to some exciting punt returns.

