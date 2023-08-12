Colorado football 2023 state of the position: Defensive end

The Buffaloes’ defense floated between a 4-3 and a 3-4 last season in trying to come up with ways to jumpstart production on that side of the ball. Going into 2023, Colorado has a couple of different ways it can decide to line up.

Because of the wide array of talent that Colorado added this offseason, the Buffs can play different schemes and fronts to match what the opponent is throwing at them. This has been a staple of the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team that previously employed new Buffs defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

Colorado lists its interior players as defensive linemen and splits its rushers as either defensive ends or outside linebackers. The DEs will most likely line up on the strong side of the field next season with the OLBs on the open side.

Here’s what you need to know about Colorado’s defensive ends ahead of the 2023 season:

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

From what we’ve seen on Well Off Media, Taijh Alston has been getting a lot of playing time alongside players such as Shane Cokes. Alston has one year of eligibility remaining after playing at West Virginia from 2019-21, recording 56 total tackles, 15 TFLs and eight sacks in 28 games.

Backup: Chance Main

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Back and bigger than ever, Chance Main decided to return to CU after bulking up to 260 pounds. Main should get playing time on the outside on base downs while playing as an interior pass-rusher on passing downs.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Arden Walker has come home! The Cherry Creek High School product played his first two seasons at Missouri and will bring SEC experience to the Buffs’ front.

Backup: Sav'ell Smalls

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

A former five-star prospect out of Washington, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Smalls is getting a fresh start in the black and gold.

Backup: JJ Hawkins

JJ Hawkins has three years of eligibility left to play three at CU. He saw action in the SEC last season for Ole Miss, playing in four games.

Star Player: Chance Main

I am on the Chance Main hype train after seeing the work he put in before recommitting to the Buffs. Main has one year of eligibility left and is looking to make the most of it. The bulked-up Main has put himself in a position to play all over the line next season.

He should have the chance to make an impact in the pass rush game as an interior presence, and he also owns the size to plug up the running game from the outside. Main figures to be a jack-of-all-trades lineman for the Buffs next year.

Further reading

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire