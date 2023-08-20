Colorado football 2023 state of the position: Cornerback

I’ve become a bit of a broken record when it comes to these position previews, but likely every other position group for Colorado, the cornerbacks room has been completely remade. This position is different, though, because of the overwhelming amount of talent that the Buffs have at CB.

Largely thanks to the allure of being mentored by a hall of fame head coach Deion Sanders, Colorado has added two five-star players and multiple others who could make a big impact this season.

The Buffaloes’ talent at CB is the most they’ve had at the position since 2016 when they won the Pac-12 South. Three corners on that team were drafted into the NFL, but that number could be topped with this current group.

Travis Hunter has an opportunity to become the next big two-way star in college football as he will be given plenty of time at both wide receiver and cornerback in 2023.

Omarion Cooper comes to the Buffs with two years of eligibility left to play two. He played in 20 games and started seven while at Florida State.

A four-star talent out of high school, Breedlove was a hot commodity in the transfer portal who chose to play for Coach Prime. The former Ole Miss Rebel will likely see a lot of time in nickel and dime packages.

Backup: Cormani McClain

A consensus five-star player out of Lakeland, Florida, McClain has made “slow but steady” progress in his jump from the high school ranks to the college game.

Another former Seminole, Travis Jay got on the field as a rotational DB in his time at FSU. Jay was also a four-star player coming out of high school.

Star Player: Travis Hunter

The sky is the limit for the talented two-way star. Colorado has not seen a player like Hunter in its recent history and his transfer to the Buffs has been met with Heisman talk.

Position Pipeline

Five freshmen corners have joined the Buffaloes this year, giving Colorado depth that can come along slowly behind the players listed above.

Carter Stoutmire is a 5-foot-11, 205-pound DB from Plano, Texas who earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.

Nahmier Robinson comes from an athletic family as the son of former NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson and the grandson of NFL draft pick Jacque Robinson.

Braden Keith is a local product out of Legacy High School in Broomfield.

Andi Etok and Isreal Solomon are also two names to watch in their first seasons as Buffs.

