Colorado football 2023 state of the position: Safety

Throughout our position-by-position look at the 2023 Buffs, we have seen a lot of talent imported to each spot. Still, one could argue that the safety position has the most talent out of any on the team.

From top to bottom, Colorado has size, speed, experience and guys that can cause headaches. The safety position has become a major strength for this team, mainly because CU can throw waves of players at opposing offenses.

Looking at only the three players who I believe will be backups, they’ve accumulated 60 career games played, 205 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, 10 interceptions and 23 pass breakups.

Let’s take a look at Colorado’s safeties entering the 2023 season:

Woods has weathered the transition to the new coaching staff and has come out on the other side looking like a starter. He plays hard and can cover deep or meet players near the line of scrimmage.

Starter: Myles Slusher

Slusher is a Swiss army knife that every defensive coordinator would love to have. He has played a lot of nickel safety in the spring and has continued to lock down that position during fall camp.

The leader of the “headache gang,” Sanders is on his third stop after starting his college career in the Power Five at South Carolina before joining his father at Jackson State. Sanders will be the elder statesman on the back end for the Buffs.

Backup: Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

Silmon-Craig will see the field for the Buffaloes this season by coming onto the field to spell any of the three above players. He can play all over the field and is a valuable piece to Charles Kelly’s defense.

Backup: Jahquez Robinson

Robinson followed Kelly from Alabama and will have two years to play two at CU. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he’s able to cover downfield on either wide receivers or tight ends.

Backup: Rodrick Ward

Ward is making the jump to the Division I level after dominating at Southern Utah. He will be a weapon that the Buffs can deploy on obvious passing downs.

Star Player: Trevor Woods

You can go with any one of the players above, but I have to show some love to one of the holdovers from the 2022 season. Woods plays with his hair on fire and will throw his body around. The coaching he has received in the offseason from this talented new coaching staff will allow Woods to make the next step up in his career.

Position Pipeline

Colorado has another experienced player wgo could see time this season in Vito Tisdale. Tisdale comes to CU as a transfer from Kentucky where he saw time in 19 career games, posting 41 tackles in those games while playing both safety and corner.

Ben Finneseth is another holdover on CU’s roster having spent the last two seasons in Boulder. After redshirting his freshman season, Finneseth was on the field for three games in 2022 mainly on special teams.

Jaden Milliner-Jones was a December signee for the 2023 class as a three-star prospect out of DeSoto, Texas. Milliner-Jones has a tremendous opportunity to learn from his elder teammates and the new coaching staff.

Further reading

