Colorado football 2023 state of the position: Running back

The Colorado Buffaloes’ passing offense is getting a lot of love heading into the 2023 season. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders earned rave reviews for his play during spring ball and the wave of talented wide receivers have been social media darlings during offseason workouts.

So, Colorado will be a pass-first team next season, right? As the great Lee Corso often says, not so fast, my friend! Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis mentioned his Badger blood as a way of reminding the country that the Buffaloes are going to run the ball early and often.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Below is a breakdown of what Colorado’s RB room looks like with fall camp just weeks away:

No. 1 on our projected depth chart: Alton McCaskill IV

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2021 statistics at Houston (missed 2022 due to injury):

189 carries for 961 yards

21 receptions for 113 yards

18 total touchdowns

No. 2: Anthony Hankerson

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022 statistics at Colorado:

68 carries for 274 yards

5 receptions for 24 yards

3 touchdowns

No. 3: Kavosiey Smoke

Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

58 carries for 277 yards

3 receptions for 30 yards

1 rushing touchdown

No. 4: Sy'veon Wilkerson

Jackson State running back Sy’veon Wilkerson (26) pushes forward as offensive lineman Kirk Ford (70) holds back Grambling defensive lineman Wesley Green (92) during an NCAA college football game in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. JSU won 66-24.

2022 statistics at Jackson State:

226 carries for 1,167 yards

21 receptions for 160 yards

10 total touchdowns

No. 5: Dylan Edwards

Colorado football running back Dylan Edwards (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

2022 season at Derby High School in Kansas:

Advertisement

203 carries for 1,900 yards

15 receptions for 277 yards

14 total touchdowns

Breakdown

What an embarrassment of riches the Buffaloes have at RB. I believe that Alton McCaskill IV will gain the starting job during fall camp after rediscovering the game that made him such a dangerous option as a freshman at Houston.

I am not ready to count out last year’s breakout player, Anthony Hankerson. Hankerson showed toughness and a willingness to put his head into opposing players when he runs, and I see him being the first option in short-yardage situations.

Smoke, Wilkerson and Edwards each bring a different element that will be utilized in 2023. Smoke is a bigger back who has good speed once he hits the second level. Wilkerson also has good size and showed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield during his time at Jackson State. Edwards is lighting in a bottle with his great speed. He’ll likely get opportunities to make plays on offense and special teams as a returner.

Advertisement

Plus, walk-on Charlie Offerdahl could see some playing time as well if he continues his rise.

Star player: Alton McCaskill IV

It’s hard to identify a single star in the RB room as I see everyone contributing to the rushing attack next season. But if I had to pick one, it would be McCaskill.

Coming off a torn ACL that he suffered last year, McCaskill was a great late addition to the Buffaloes’ RB room. When you put on his highlight tape, you see a back who can change a game on a single carry. McCaskill, who possesses a smooth running style and a 6-foot-1, 215-pound frame, can run around or through you while also showing great hands in the passing game.

Position Pipeline

Dylan Edwards is the future at the position for the Buffaloes. He flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Colorado in December to play for head coach Deion Sanders and brings big-play ability to the position. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Edwards owns great acceleration and top-end speed. He was able to enroll in January and participated in spring practices, accelerating his transition from high school to college.

Further reading

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire