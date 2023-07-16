Colorado football 2023 state of the position: Running back
The Colorado Buffaloes’ passing offense is getting a lot of love heading into the 2023 season. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders earned rave reviews for his play during spring ball and the wave of talented wide receivers have been social media darlings during offseason workouts.
So, Colorado will be a pass-first team next season, right? As the great Lee Corso often says, not so fast, my friend! Offensive coordinator Sean Lewis mentioned his Badger blood as a way of reminding the country that the Buffaloes are going to run the ball early and often.
Below is a breakdown of what Colorado’s RB room looks like with fall camp just weeks away:
No. 1 on our projected depth chart: Alton McCaskill IV
2021 statistics at Houston (missed 2022 due to injury):
189 carries for 961 yards
21 receptions for 113 yards
18 total touchdowns
No. 2: Anthony Hankerson
2022 statistics at Colorado:
68 carries for 274 yards
5 receptions for 24 yards
3 touchdowns
No. 3: Kavosiey Smoke
58 carries for 277 yards
3 receptions for 30 yards
1 rushing touchdown
No. 4: Sy'veon Wilkerson
2022 statistics at Jackson State:
226 carries for 1,167 yards
21 receptions for 160 yards
10 total touchdowns
No. 5: Dylan Edwards
2022 season at Derby High School in Kansas:
203 carries for 1,900 yards
15 receptions for 277 yards
14 total touchdowns
Breakdown
What an embarrassment of riches the Buffaloes have at RB. I believe that Alton McCaskill IV will gain the starting job during fall camp after rediscovering the game that made him such a dangerous option as a freshman at Houston.
I am not ready to count out last year’s breakout player, Anthony Hankerson. Hankerson showed toughness and a willingness to put his head into opposing players when he runs, and I see him being the first option in short-yardage situations.
Smoke, Wilkerson and Edwards each bring a different element that will be utilized in 2023. Smoke is a bigger back who has good speed once he hits the second level. Wilkerson also has good size and showed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield during his time at Jackson State. Edwards is lighting in a bottle with his great speed. He’ll likely get opportunities to make plays on offense and special teams as a returner.
Plus, walk-on Charlie Offerdahl could see some playing time as well if he continues his rise.
Star player: Alton McCaskill IV
It’s hard to identify a single star in the RB room as I see everyone contributing to the rushing attack next season. But if I had to pick one, it would be McCaskill.
Coming off a torn ACL that he suffered last year, McCaskill was a great late addition to the Buffaloes’ RB room. When you put on his highlight tape, you see a back who can change a game on a single carry. McCaskill, who possesses a smooth running style and a 6-foot-1, 215-pound frame, can run around or through you while also showing great hands in the passing game.
Position Pipeline
Dylan Edwards is the future at the position for the Buffaloes. He flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Colorado in December to play for head coach Deion Sanders and brings big-play ability to the position. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Edwards owns great acceleration and top-end speed. He was able to enroll in January and participated in spring practices, accelerating his transition from high school to college.
Further reading
