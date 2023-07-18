Colorado football 2023 state of the position: Tight end

After the attrition that took place both before and after the spring game, tight end might be the thinnest position on Colorado’s roster. As it currently stands, there are only two scholarship TEs on the roster, with one of those players having sat out most of the spring due to injury.

But this doesn’t mean the Buffs are devoid of talent at the position. They still own intriguing prospects that while unproven, possess the size and ability to play for one of the best tight end coaches in the college game, Tim Brewster. Brewster followed head coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State and boasts a long resume of producing star TEs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Who will be the next great TE to etch their name into the CU football history books? Here’s how Colorado looks at the TE position:

No. 1 on our projected depth chart: Louis Passarello

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

One of the few holdovers from last season, Louis Passarello took the tight end position by force during spring. Passarello was the No. 1 TE during the spring game and has the inside track to be the starter against TCU. Known for his run-blocking coming out of high school, Passarello is a sneaky good athlete who can make plays downfield in the passing game.

The experts think @caleb_4ea, son of Buffs great and NFL Super Bowl winner Christian Fauria, will be an impact player from the 2020 recruiting class for @CUBuffsFootball.#GoBuffs | #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/fwhDKxdv6H — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) December 19, 2019

Caleb Fauria has battled injuries during his time at CU, including this spring. Coaches are hopeful that Fauria can return healthy because he can stretch the field as a receiving option for the position. Fauria was a 6-foot-5, 210-pound WR coming out of Bishop Feehan High School in Massachusetts but has since added 30 pounds to his frame to play TE in college.

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Another big wideout in high school, Elijah Yelverton comes to Colorado by way of Iowa. Based on that, I would assume that Yelverton can block in the running game. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, which should give him a chance to earn playing time and be put on scholarship before the season starts.

No. 4: Michael Harrison

Michael Harrison has gotten pub recently after Brewster joined “The Sports Forum” and raved about Harrison’s switch from wide receiver to tight end. Given that transition, Harrison is ideal for the “move” tight end spot that would play on the weak side and make plays in the passing game.

No. 5: Brady Kopetz

A walk-on linebacker from 2022, Brady Kopetz is another big converted TE with a 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame. Kopetz played a lot in the spring game and could see some spot duty as he learns the position.

Star Player: Louis Passarello

Louis Passarello is the clear No. 1 option right now for the Buffaloes, I believe. Yelverton and Fauria have a chance to break out, but the reps are Passarello’s to lose at this point. Given his size, he will be a valuable weapon in the run game and should give quarterback Sheduer Sanders a big target over the middle and in the red zone.

Position Pipeline

Colorado has two other walk-ons holding down the bottom end of the depth chart in Champion Johnson and Owen Westemeyer. Johnson played an H-back-type during the spring game, getting reps as a traditional TE and at the fullback spot. The former Cal Golden Bear should get most of his reps in running situations.

Advertisement

Westemeyer is an interesting prospect as he starred as a basketball player in high school while also playing tackle at an All-State level in Iowa. He will be learning the nuances of playing tight end in college, so look for him to redshirt this year and build on his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame.

Further reading

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire