Colorado football’s 2023 spring game roster

Thankfully, every Buffs player participating in Saturday’s spring football game will be wearing a jersey number. While only 12 Buffs have actually earned their digits, head coach Deion Sanders is making an exception for the sake of a nationally broadcast scrimmage.

Colorado’s spring game roster was released on Friday evening and it features a wide array of new names at every position plus a few noteworthy returners. But as Coach Prime has alluded to, this team will look far different come September.

Below is CU’s 2023 Black & Gold Day spring game roster — and remember to keep it handy as you watch either at Folsom Field or on ESPN:

Quarterbacks

Colorado quarterback Drew Carter (9) during an NCAA football game against Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Shedeur Sanders (2)

Drew Carter (9)

Colton Allen (14)

Ryan Staub (16)

Offensive tackles

Colorado football offensive lineman Gerad “Tank” Christian-Lichtenhan (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Jack Seavall (51)

Jake Wiley (62)

Evan Kistler (64)

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (69)

Isaiah Jatta (71)

Travis Gray (72)

Savion Washington (79)

Offensive guards/centers

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Anthony Hankerson (22) celebrates a touchdown carry with wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (1) and offensive lineman Van Wells (55) in the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Wilty (50)

Luke Eckhardt (52)

Yousef Mugharbil (54)

Van Wells (55)

Tyler Brown (56)

Jackson Anderson (57)

Alex Harkey (65)

Ben Reznik (73)

John Ramirez (74)

Carter Edwards (77)

Wide receivers

Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter hauls in a pass (Courtesy of Derek Marckel, University of Colorado)

Jimmy Horn Jr. (5)

CB/WR Travis Hunter (12)

Kaleb Mathis (13)

Chase Sowell (15)

Montana Lemonious-Craig (15)

Grant Page (23)

Dante Capolungo (34)

Ty Robinson (80)

Chernet Estes (81)

Asaad Waseem (82)

Michael Harrison (83)

Cole Boscia (84)

Tight ends

Colorado football tight end Seydou Traore (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Seydou Traore (18)

Champion Johnson (47)

Elijah Yelverton (83)

Erik Olsen (87)

Brady Kopetz (88)

Louis Passarello (89)

Running backs

Colorado football running back Dylan Edwards (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Dylan Edwards (10)

Deion Smith (20)

Anthony Hankerson (22)

Victor Venn (26)

Christian Sarem (33)

Charlie Offerdahl (44)

Safeties

Colorado football safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (7)

Oakie Salave’a (8)

Jordan Woolverton (16)

Myles Slusher (22)

Xavier Smith (23)

Ben Finneseth (28)

Jeremy Mack Jr. (33)

Austin Dahlke (39)

Trevor Woods (43)

Cornerbacks

Oct 15, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Tyrin Taylor (5) intercepts the football in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

CB/WR Travis Hunter (12)

Tayvion Beasley (13)

Kyndrich Breedlove (15)

Tyrin Taylor (25)

Jason Oliver Jr. (26)

Nigel Bethel Jr. (27)

Braden Keith (30)

Trey Ortega (37)

Outside linebackers

Jackson State linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) gets ready to take down Grambling running back Maurice Washington (28) during an NCAA college football game against in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Jeremiah Brown (42)

Jordan Domineck (44)

Devin Grant (45)

Zion Magalei (48)

Aaron Austin (92)

Inside linebackers

Colorado football linebacker LaVonta Bentley (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Eoghan Kerry (10)

LaVonta Bentley (20)

Marvin Ham II (25)

Isaac Hurtado (29)

Nathan Hallmark (31)

Caiden Robertson (31)

Aubrey Smith (32)

Mister Williams (35)

Morgan Pearson (46)

Tommy Notarainni (51)

Victory Johnson (57)

Bo Simmons-Lapenna (58)

Defensive linemen

Colorado defensive lineman Jalen Sami takes a break from drills during an NCAA college football practice Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Leonard Payne Jr. (55)

Mason Maddox (56)

Taylor Upshaw (91)

Jalen Sami (98)

Shane Cokes (99)

Placekickers

Colorado football kicker Alejandro Mata (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Jace Feely (13)

Alejandro Mata (16)

Cristiano Palazzo (98)

Punters

Sep 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Trent Carrizosa (49) punts in the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Vassett (44)

Trent Carrizosa (49)

Long snappers

Colorado long snapper Cameron Warchuck (57) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jacob Politte (38)

Cameron Warchuck (57)

Camden Dempsey (79)

