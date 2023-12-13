Colorado football: 10 transfer portal targets to improve the Buffaloes' defense in 2024

Oct 7, 2023; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (0) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field.

Colorado football just had a program-altering recruiting weekend, rebuilding its offensive line and landing explosive pass catchers both through the transfer portal and high school ranks. The momentum continued into this week when the Buffaloes on Tuesday added another experienced offensive lineman, their fifth in four days, via the portal: Indiana transfer Matthew Bedford, who has started games at four of the five OL positions over the last five seasons for the Hoosiers.

However, there's still work to be done, particularly on the defensive side of the ball where the Buffs allowed 176.4 rushing yards per game (second worst in Pac-12) and averaged just 2.3 sacks in 2023. In fact, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has already alluded to a renewed focus on shoring up CU's defense.

"Wow, what a week but guess what, we're gonna drop a few more DOGGS on ya offensively & then this weekend, the Defense gets all the FOCUS," Sanders posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With that in mind, here are 10 defensive players in the transfer portal that "Coach Prime" and his staff should target. Each of these athletes are followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, by director of player personnel Corey Phillips.

It might not mean anything, or it might be a bread crumb.

Walter Nolen, Texas A&M

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-4, 285-pound DL is college football's No. 1 transfer portal player and would be a home-run commit for the Buffs. Nolen had 29 tackles and a sack for the Aggies as a true freshman and kicked things up as a sophomore, recording 37 tackles (8.5 for a loss) and four sacks in 2023. The Texas A&M transfer just took a visit to Oregon and is headed to Ole Miss next, but don't count out Sanders and the Buffs after the recruiting week they just had.

Joey Slackman, Penn

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-4, 300-pound DL is the No. 21 transfer portal player (No. 3 DL) after being voted the 2023 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year. Slackman has racked up 97 total tackles and eight sacks over the last two seasons for the Quakers. The Penn transfer has picked up offers from Colorado, Florida, Miami (FL), Michigan, USC and others since entering the portal on Nov. 20.

Samuel Okunlola, Pitt

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-4, 245-pound DL is the No. 27 transfer portal player (No. 4 DL) and has three years of eligibility remaining. Okunlola, the brother of Miami (FL) offensive lineman Samson Okunlola, had 18 total tackles (six for loss) and five sacks for the Panthers in 2023. Samuel has received offers from Colorado, Florida State, USC, Washington and others since entering the portal on Dec. 4.

Pittsburgh Panthers Samuel Okunlola (8) reacts after sacking North Carolina Tar Heels Drake Maye during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 23, 2023.

Jamaree Caldwell, Houston

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-1, 325-pound DL is the No. 43 transfer portal player (No. 5 DL) and might want to join his former Houston teammate, Tyler Johnson, in Boulder after the OL committed to Colorado on Dec. 9. Caldwell has totaled 38 tackles (12 for a loss) and 8.5 sacks as an interior defensive lineman over the last two seasons for the Cougars. The Houston transfer has just one year of eligibility remaining, but he'd plug into the Buffs' DL rotation right away as an impactful piece.

Anquin Barnes, Alabama

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-4, 315-pound DL doesn't have a transfer ranking but he was a four-star prospect in the class of 2021 with offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and others. Barnes was recruited to the Crimson Tide by Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly and the Alabama transfer has already picked up an offer from the Buffs.

Alabama defensive lineman Anquin Barnes Jr. (59) runs drills during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023.

Ozzie Nicholas, Princeton

Position: Linebacker

Notable: The 6-foot-2, 225 pounder is the No. 6 transfer portal LB after a unanimous first-team All-Ivy League season. Nicholas racked up 104 tackles (6.5 for a loss) and 4.5 sacks for the Tigers in 2023 on the way to FCS All-American honors (Pro Football Focus). The Princeton transfer just took a visit to Boise State and has received offers from Houston, San Diego State, Temple, UCF and others since entering the portal on Nov. 27.

Sam Brumfield, Middle Tennessee

Position: Linebacker

Notable: The 5-foot-11, 226 pounder is the No. 7 transfer portal LB after earning second-team All-Conference USA honors. Brumfield totaled 82 tackles (6.5 for a loss), 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Blue Raiders in 2023. The Middle Tennessee transfer has already been offered by the Colorado coaching staff.

MTSU linebacker Sam Brumfield (33) celebrates a defensive stop with teammates, including linebacker Parker Hughes (21) and lineman Marley Cook (57) during a 13-7 loss to New Mexico State last week.

Sebastian Cheeks, North Carolina

Position: Linebacker

Notable: The 6-foot-2, 230-pound LB isn't ranked as a transfer but he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 with offers from the likes of Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin. Cheeks appeared in eight games for the Tar Heels in 2023 after suffering a season-ending injury as a true freshman.

Sebastian Cheeks, a four-star linebacker from Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Ill.

Jermod McCoy, Oregon State

Position: Cornerback

Notable: The 6-foot, 180-pound corner is the No. 5 transfer portal CB after an impressive true freshman season. McCoy appeared in 11 games for the Beavers in 2023, totaling 31 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. The Oregon State transfer has received a bevy of offers since entering the portal on Dec. 5, including from Colorado (both Phillips and associate director of player personnel Chandler Dorrell follow McCoy on X), Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and others.

Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

Position: Safety

Notable: The 6-foot, 195-pound safety is the No. 11 transfer portal player (No. 1 safety) after spending three seasons at Clemson. Mukuba has compiled 142 tackles, 15 pass breakups, one sack and one interception over that span. The former ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year (2021) has picked up offers from Arizona State, Ole Miss, Oregon and others since entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Monday, September 5, 2022.

