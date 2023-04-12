Colorado football: 10 teams the Buffs should soon play

While Colorado football’s nonconference schedule is mostly set for the next 10 years and features several intriguing opponents, there are still some teams that I’d still love to see the Buffs find time for in the near future.

CU has fielded a football team since the 1800s and over the years, the Buffs have played in bowl games against top-tier programs and developed a few rivalries that are now mostly forgotten.

Because Colorado was in the Big 12 not too long ago, I didn’t include the likes of Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma, but below are 10 schools that the Buffs should soon play:

Notre Dame

Colorado tailback Eric Bieniemy, left, meets with Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz in the Notre Dame lockerroom after the Buffaloes defeated the Fighting Irish, 10-9 in the 57th annual Orange Bowl Classic, Tuesday night, Jan. 1, 1991at the Orange Bowl in Miami. Bieniemy scored Colorado’s only touchdown. (AP Photo/Wayne Fleisher)

All-time series record: Notre Dame leads 3-2 (last meeting 1994)

In the early 1990s, this was one of the best matchups in college football, and Colorado’s victory over the Fighting Irish in the 1991 Orange Bowl helped the Buffs’ lone college football national championship.

Florida State

BOULDER, CO- SEPTEMBER 15: Antone Smith #6 of the Florida State Seminoles rushes against the Colorado Buffaloes as the Seminoles defeated the Buffaloes 16-6 at Folsom Field on September 15, 2007 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

All-time series record: Florida State leads 3-0 (last meeting 2008)

Head coach Deion Sanders leading the Buffaloes into battle against his alma mater would be must-see TV.

LSU

Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers helmet on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series record: LSU leads 5-1 (last meeting 1980)

These two historic programs faced each other in the 1962 Orange Bowl and have matched up just five times since.

Michigan State

Michigan State’s head coach Mel Tucker calls out to players during the fourth quarter in the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

All-time series record: Michigan State leads 3-0 (last meeting 1984)

Buffs fans may be somewhat over the Mel Tucker drama, but it would still be great to watch CU get the last laugh by beating Michigan State.

Rice

Sep 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Rice Owls wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (10) celebrates with tight end Jack Bradley (87) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series record: Rice leads 1-0 (last meeting 1938)

A rematch of the 1938 Cotton Bowl would be intriguing from a historical perspective.

Tennessee

Aug 26, 1990; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Bill McCartney prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the 1990 Disney Pigskin Classic at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series record: Tied 0-0-1 (last meeting 1990)

That tie in Colorado’s 1990 record came courtesy of Tennessee in the Disney Pigskin Classic. These two teams still have some football to be played.

Tulane

Dec 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) scrambles against Tulane Green Wave linebacker Nick Anderson (1) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series record: Tulane leads 1-0 (last meeting 1970)

Similar to their relationship with Rice, the Buffs last met the Green Wave over 50 years ago in the 1970 Liberty Bowl.

BYU

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. BYU won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series record: Colorado leads 8-3-1 (last meeting 1988)

Colorado and BYU were once quite familiar with each other as members of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Faculty Conference and later the Mountain States Conference.

Illinois

Nov 12, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Brian Hightower (7) makes a reception and run past Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series record: Tied 1-1 (last meeting 1990)

Colorado’s large population of Illinois transplants would likely relish this matchup.

New Mexico

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; A view of the New Mexico Lobos helmet and logo during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

All-time series record: Colorado leads 6-3 (last meeting 1977)

Colorado has faced its neighbors to the south just once in the last 74 years.

