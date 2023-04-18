Colorado football: 10 Buffs to watch during Saturday’s spring game

The Buffaloes that take the field for the spring game on Saturday won’t look much like the team that allowed over 60 points to Utah back in late November.

There will be some returners, including a few who’ve already earned their jersey number, but for the most part, Colorado is a new-look bunch that fans will get their first in-person look at this weekend. Head coach Deion Sanders has helped attract nearly 30 transfers, a few early enrollees who could make an instant impact and an expected spring game crowd of over 45,000 at Folsom Field.

Below are 10 players to watch during the Buffaloes’ spring football game on Saturday, which kicks off at 1 p.m. MT on ESPN:

RB Dylan Edwards

Colorado football running back Dylan Edwards (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Based on everything we’ve heard this spring, the incoming freshman’s development is well ahead of schedule. Edwards has broken off multiple big runs at practice and I’d expect to see more of that on Saturday.

S Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

Colorado football safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Silmon-Craig’s leadership skills have stood out to me so far this spring, and I’m looking forward to him being a field general in the secondary on Saturday.

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Horn’s speed and deep ball skills fit perfectly into Sean Lewis’ offense. Plus, the South Florida transfer has developed a strong connection with Shedeur Sanders.

LB Isaac Hurtado

Hurtado earning his number early on says a lot about his development from last fall. We’ll soon find out if he can do it on a bigger stage this weekend.

OL Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

Colorado football defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (Courtesy of CU athletics)

“Tank” is fighting for a starting spot on the offensive line this spring along with several other experienced new faces. He’ll likely get first-team reps, though.

CB/WR Travis Hunter

Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter hauls in a pass (Courtesy of Derek Marckel, University of Colorado)

This may be an obvious choice, but it will be interesting to see how many snaps he takes at cornerback vs. wide receiver.

QBs behind Shedeur Sanders

Colorado quarterback Drew Carter (9) during an NCAA football game against Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

It’s looking like Colorado’s backup QB will be either Drew Carter or early enrolee Ryan Staub. They’ll be battling it out on Saturday for a leg up in that competition.

DL Jordan Domineck

Colorado football defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Another early number winner, Domineck has impressed early this spring and we’ll likely see him in a starting role next fall. Could he be the key to Colorado improving its run defense?

LB LaVonta Bentley

Colorado football linebacker LaVonta Bentley (Courtesy of CU athletics)

The Buffs don’t have a ton of depth at linebacker compared to other positions, but Bentley has an opportunity to lead here.

OT Savion Washington

CU offensive line coach, Bill O'Boyle, just spoke glowingly about Savion Washington for about two minutes. He said he was "holding his breathe" hoping that Washington would follow he and Coach Lewis to Colorado. His development curve is still climbing. #SkoBuffs — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) February 23, 2023

Washington, who could be considered an under-the-radar transfer portal addition, has legit size and could catch some people by surprise next season.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire