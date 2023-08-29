Colorado Fireball Caught on Police Officer's Bodycam

A police officer’s body-worn camera captured footage of a bright fireball that was spotted by numerous Colorado residents in the early hours of Sunday, August 27.

This short video was posted by police in Brighton, northeast of Denver, on Tuesday morning, and shows the fireball glowing brightly as it passed overhead.

Brighton Police Department said the footage was captured at 3:33 am, as officers were responding to a noise complaint. Credit: Brighton Police Department via Storyful