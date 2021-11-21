Colorado’s final opponent, Utah, rises six spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After starting the season 1-2, Utah isn’t messing around anymore. The Utes have won seven of their last eight and now sit prominently at No. 19 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Utah, which was No. 25 in last week’s poll, jumped six spots thanks to a dominating 38-7 win over now-No. 11 Oregon. For the Ducks, this ugly loss now exhausts any hope of them representing the Pac-12 in the College Football Playoff. Cincinnati, anyone?

The Utes clinched the Pac-12 South with the win and will face either Oregon, Washington State or Oregon State in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 3. But first, Utah has one final tune-up against yours truly, Colorado.

While the Buffs are no longer bowl eligible, a strong performance could impact which bowl game the Utes are chosen for. Currently, a spot in the Alamo Bowl seems likely for them, according to Jerry Palm of CBS Sports.

Colorado and Utah will battle in Salt Lake City on Friday at 2 p.m. MT on FOX.