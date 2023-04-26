Colorado favored to land former AAC Rookie of the Year RB from Houston

Now that several scholarship spots are available for head coach Deion Sanders to work with, it’s time for Colorado to start adding from the transfer portal once again.

The first addition post-spring game could be Alton McCaskill, a four-star transfer running back out of Houston who was named the AAC Rookie of the Year in 2021. McCaskill rushed for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns in that impressive freshman season but was sidelined last fall after suffering an ACL tear in the spring.

Not long after he entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, 247Sports gave him a crystal ball prediction to land at Colorado.

Alton McCaskill’s transfer profile:

Vitals

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Hometown: Conroe, Texas

Projected Position: RB

Class: 2021

Recruitment

Notable offers as a prospect: Oklahoma State, UCLA, Florida State, Arkansas, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan, USC, Alabama

247Sports prospect rating: Three-star (.8893)

Class of 2021 position ranking: No. 27 RB

Twitter

Highlights

Further reading

