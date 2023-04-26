Colorado favored to land former AAC Rookie of the Year RB from Houston
Now that several scholarship spots are available for head coach Deion Sanders to work with, it’s time for Colorado to start adding from the transfer portal once again.
The first addition post-spring game could be Alton McCaskill, a four-star transfer running back out of Houston who was named the AAC Rookie of the Year in 2021. McCaskill rushed for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns in that impressive freshman season but was sidelined last fall after suffering an ACL tear in the spring.
Not long after he entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, 247Sports gave him a crystal ball prediction to land at Colorado.
Alton McCaskill’s transfer profile:
Vitals
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
Hometown: Conroe, Texas
Projected Position: RB
Class: 2021
Recruitment
Notable offers as a prospect: Oklahoma State, UCLA, Florida State, Arkansas, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan, USC, Alabama
247Sports prospect rating: Three-star (.8893)
Class of 2021 position ranking: No. 27 RB
— ALTO (@AltonMcaskillIV) April 26, 2023
Highlights
Further reading
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]
Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.