What Colorado fans should know about TCU QB Chandler Morris

When Coach Prime and the Colorado football team take the field on Saturday in Fort Worth, a familiar foe will be the signal caller for the TCU Horned Frogs. In fact, one of the few teams that has experience against TCU’s Chandler Morris is the Buffs.

Unfortunately for Colorado, there are few left in the program from last year, so the benefits of playing against him last season are all for not.

As kickoff closes in, let’s take a deeper dive into Morris as to who he is as a player and what the Buffs can expect. Here are five things Colorado fans should know about the TCU quarterback:

Started in TCU's season opener at Colorado last season

After what Max Duggan helped TCU accomplish in 2022, it may be hard to remember, but Chandler Morris actually started over Duggan in the Horned Frogs’ first game last fall.

Morris went 13-for-20 with 111 passing yards before exiting with an injury.

Began his college career at Oklahoma

Before making his way to TCU in 2021, Morris signed with the Oklahoma Sooners as a part of its 2020 recruiting class. Morris saw some action as a true freshman that season, completing three of his five passing attempts for 39 yards.

Son of a longtime college coach

Morris is the son of longtime college football coach Chad Morris. Coach Morris had been the head coach at programs such as SMU and Arkansas and currently serves on Clemson’s staff as an offensive analyst.

Earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors against Baylor in 2021

Morris earned his first career start in a 30-28 win over Baylor in 2021 and earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts. Morris totaled 531 yards of offense (461 passing, 70 rushing), the second-best total in TCU history.

His dual-threat ability makes him tough to defend

Although he is not physically intimidating, Morris offers up great athleticism and instincts, which makes him extremely difficult to defend. While he won’t blow you away with a cannon of an arm or blazing speed, Morris does both just good enough to keep the defense honest and cause headaches for opposing coaches and players.

