A Colorado fan’s guide to reacquainting with the new-look Big 12
Colorado is officially heading back to a conference it once called home for over 60 years.
On Thursday, the CU board of regents unanimously approved the university’s decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 ahead of the 2024-25 academic year. The move means that the Buffs will have regular meetings again with rivals such as Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State while forging new relationships with schools that joined the Big 12 after Colorado initially left in 2011.
The Buffs still have another year in the Pac-12, but it’s time to start learning more about the Big 12’s landscape. Here’s a quick guide that should help you reacquaint with the new-look Big 12 Conference:
Big 12 football champions since Colorado left
Oklahoma State: 2011
Kansas State: co-2012, 2022
Oklahoma: co-2012, 2015-20
Baylor: 2013, co-2014, 2021
TCU: co-2014
Men's basketball conference champs
Missouri (now in the SEC): 2012
Kansas: 2013, 2016, 2018, 2022
Iowa State: 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019
Texas (moving to the SEC in 2024): 2021, 2023
Women's basketball conference champs
Baylor: 2012-16, 2018-21
West Virginia: 2017
Texas (moving to the SEC in 2024): 2022
Iowa State: 2023
Leadership
Brett Yormark succeeded Bob Bowlsby as Big 12 commissioner last summer. Yormark was previously CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center from 2005-19.
Here’s how the Big 12 commish welcomed Colorado:
A statement from the Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/UtGgY5WnTf
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 27, 2023
Media rights deal
In October of last year, the Big 12 agreed to a six-year media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports that begins in 2025 and runs through 2030-31. The deal is worth a total of just under $2.3 billion. The Big 12’s current deal is through 2024-25 and is worth an annual average of $220 million.
Colorado will receive about $42 million in revenue share next year and $31.7 million annually once the Big 12’s next deal begins, per Brett McMurphy.
Below, is a quick look at each of Colorado’s new conference foes, not including Oklahoma and Texas:
Baylor
Big 12 members since 1996
Location: Waco, Texas
Colorado’s all-time record against the Bears (football): 9-7
Notable: Won the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2021
BYU
Big 12 members since 2023
Location: Provo, Utah
Colorado’s all-time record against the Cougars (football): 7-3-1
Notable: Was in the Rocky Mountain Faculty Athletic Conference and the Mountain States Conference with Colorado in the early-mid 1900s
UCF
Big 12 members since 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Colorado’s all-time record against the Knights (football): 0-0
Notable: UCF’s first varsity football season came in 1979
Cincinnati
Big 12 members since 2023
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Colorado’s all-time record against the Bearcats (football): 1-0
Notable: Reached the 2022 College Football Playoff
Houston
Big 12 members since 2023
Location: Houston, Texas
Colorado’s all-time record against the Cougars (football): 1-0
Notable: Lost to Colorado in the 1971 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl
Iowa State
Big 12 members since 1928
Location: Ames, Iowa
Colorado’s all-time record against the Cyclones (football): 49-15-1
Notable: Lost to Colorado in 16 consecutive seasons from 1984-99
Kansas
Big 12 members since 1928
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Colorado’s all-time record against the Jayhawks (football): 42-25-3
Notable: Won the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball championship
Kansas State
Big 12 members since 1928
Location: Manhattan, Kansas
Colorado’s all-time record against the Wildcats (football): 45-20-1
Notable: Finished 10-4 in football last season, its highest win total since 2012
Oklahoma State
Big 12 members since 1960
Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Colorado’s all-time record against the Cowboys (football): 26-20-1
Notable: Beat Colorado in the 2016 Alamo Bowl
TCU
Big 12 members since 2012
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Colorado’s all-time record against the Horned Frogs (football): 0-1
Notable: Will host Colorado to open the 2023 season
Texas Tech
Big 12 members since 1996
Location: Lubbock, Texas
Colorado’s all-time record against the Red Raiders (football): 5-5
Notable: Entering its second season with head football coach Joey McGuire
West Virginia
Big 12 members since 2012
Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
Colorado’s all-time record against the Mountaineers (football): 1-1
Notable: Was previously in the Big East from 1991-2011