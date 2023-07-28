A Colorado fan’s guide to reacquainting with the new-look Big 12

Colorado is officially heading back to a conference it once called home for over 60 years.

On Thursday, the CU board of regents unanimously approved the university’s decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 ahead of the 2024-25 academic year. The move means that the Buffs will have regular meetings again with rivals such as Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State while forging new relationships with schools that joined the Big 12 after Colorado initially left in 2011.

The Buffs still have another year in the Pac-12, but it’s time to start learning more about the Big 12’s landscape. Here’s a quick guide that should help you reacquaint with the new-look Big 12 Conference:

Big 12 football champions since Colorado left

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Big 12 championship logo before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State: 2011

Kansas State: co-2012, 2022

Oklahoma: co-2012, 2015-20

Baylor: 2013, co-2014, 2021

TCU: co-2014

Men's basketball conference champs

Texas Head Coach Rodney Terry, left, stand with seniors Marcus Carr (5), Christian Bishop (32), Timmy Allen (0), Dylan Disu (1) and Sir’Jabari Rice (10) during a senior celebration ahead of the Longhorns’ game against the University of Kansas Jayhawks at the Moody Center in Austin,

Missouri (now in the SEC): 2012

Kansas: 2013, 2016, 2018, 2022

Iowa State: 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019

Texas (moving to the SEC in 2024): 2021, 2023

Women's basketball conference champs

Jan 28, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw (32) dribbles on Baylor Lady Bears guard Te’a Cooper (4) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor: 2012-16, 2018-21

West Virginia: 2017

Texas (moving to the SEC in 2024): 2022

Iowa State: 2023

Leadership

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to the press during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Yormark succeeded Bob Bowlsby as Big 12 commissioner last summer. Yormark was previously CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center from 2005-19.

Here’s how the Big 12 commish welcomed Colorado:

Media rights deal

Feb 23, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a ESPN baseline broadcast cameraman during the game between the USC Trojans against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In October of last year, the Big 12 agreed to a six-year media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports that begins in 2025 and runs through 2030-31. The deal is worth a total of just under $2.3 billion. The Big 12’s current deal is through 2024-25 and is worth an annual average of $220 million.

Colorado will receive about $42 million in revenue share next year and $31.7 million annually once the Big 12’s next deal begins, per Brett McMurphy.

Below, is a quick look at each of Colorado’s new conference foes, not including Oklahoma and Texas:

Baylor

12 Sep 1992: Cornerback Deon Figures of the Colorado Buffaloes leaps over a teammate during a game against the Baylor Bears at Floyd Casey Stadium in Baylor, Texas. Colorado won the game 57-38.

Big 12 members since 1996

Location: Waco, Texas

Colorado’s all-time record against the Bears (football): 9-7

Notable: Won the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2021

BYU

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. BYU won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 members since 2023

Location: Provo, Utah

Colorado’s all-time record against the Cougars (football): 7-3-1

Notable: Was in the Rocky Mountain Faculty Athletic Conference and the Mountain States Conference with Colorado in the early-mid 1900s

UCF

Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plume (10) holds a sign after defeating the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 members since 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Colorado’s all-time record against the Knights (football): 0-0

Notable: UCF’s first varsity football season came in 1979

Cincinnati

Jul 13, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield is interviewed during the Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 members since 2023

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Colorado’s all-time record against the Bearcats (football): 1-0

Notable: Reached the 2022 College Football Playoff

Houston

Dec 23, 2022; Shreveport, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver KeSean Carter (8) reacts with wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV (18), running back Ta’Zhawn Henry (4) and offensive linemen Cam’Ron Johnson (73) after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns in the 2022 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 members since 2023

Location: Houston, Texas

Colorado’s all-time record against the Cougars (football): 1-0

Notable: Lost to Colorado in the 1971 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl

Iowa State

Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones offensive lineman Sean Foster (75) and linebacker O’Rien Vance (34) celebrate with students in the stands after the win against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 members since 1928

Location: Ames, Iowa

Colorado’s all-time record against the Cyclones (football): 49-15-1

Notable: Lost to Colorado in 16 consecutive seasons from 1984-99

Kansas

Dec 7, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Joel Embiid (21) at the free throw line in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Coors Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 members since 1928

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Colorado’s all-time record against the Jayhawks (football): 42-25-3

Notable: Won the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball championship

Kansas State

Nov 20, 2010; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Jefferson (16) runs with the football against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes defeated the Wildcats 44-36. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 members since 1928

Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Colorado’s all-time record against the Wildcats (football): 45-20-1

Notable: Finished 10-4 in football last season, its highest win total since 2012

Oklahoma State

Dec 29, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Justice Hill (27) is defended by Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Ryan Moeller (25) and defensive back Isaiah Oliver (26) during the 2016 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 members since 1960

Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Colorado’s all-time record against the Cowboys (football): 26-20-1

Notable: Beat Colorado in the 2016 Alamo Bowl

TCU

Colorado defensive lineman Jalen Sami, left, hits TCU quarterback Chandler Morris after he passed the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. Morris left the game with a leg injury after the play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Big 12 members since 2012

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Colorado’s all-time record against the Horned Frogs (football): 0-1

Notable: Will host Colorado to open the 2023 season

Texas Tech

Oct 23, 2010; Boulder, CO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Taylor Potts (12) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 members since 1996

Location: Lubbock, Texas

Colorado’s all-time record against the Red Raiders (football): 5-5

Notable: Entering its second season with head football coach Joey McGuire

West Virginia

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 18: Linebacker Reed Williams #47 of the West Virginia Mountaineers returns an interception thrown by Cody Hawkins #7 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the second quarter at Folsom Field on September 18, 2008 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Big 12 members since 2012

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Colorado’s all-time record against the Mountaineers (football): 1-1

Notable: Was previously in the Big East from 1991-2011

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire