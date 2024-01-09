Colorado extends offer to four-star TE Desaahn Brame

Colorado is pushing to land class of 2025 tight end Desaahn Brame, a four-star prospect who announced an offer from the Buffs on Monday.

Brame recently wrapped his junior season at Derby High School, the same Kansas football powerhouse that produced current Buffs running back Dylan Edwards. The two Derby natives even trained together in December, per Brame’s X account.

While Brame already named his top eight schools last month (Oregon, Florida, Tennessee, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma and Michigan), I wouldn’t count Colorado out because of his connection with Edwards.

The numbers that Brame put up this past season for an 11-2 Derby team were impressive. According to his MaxPreps page, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound TE caught 46 passes for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Brame is the fifth-ranked TE in his class and the No. 142 overall prospect (247Sports Composite).

Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Colorado!@Coach_Zim24 pic.twitter.com/PAIZZbcUr8 — DaSaahn Brame (@dasaahn) January 8, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire