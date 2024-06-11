Colorado extends offer to four-star safety Ladarian Clardy

Ladarian Clardy, one of the highest-ranked safeties in the 2025 recruiting class, announced an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday.

A consensus four-star prospect, the 6-foot, 175-pound Clardy hails from Pensacola, Florida, and will soon begin his senior season at Escambia High School. The 247Sports composite ranks the Colorado target as the No. 18 safety in his class and the No. 216 overall prospect.

Clardy’s junior year numbers are impressive, to say the least. According to MaxPreps, he racked up 57 total tackles, two TFLs, four interceptions and eight passes defended for the 8-4 Escambia Gators.

Other Power Four programs that have expressed interest in Clardy include the Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, UCF Knights, Washington Huskies and Ole Miss Rebels.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders currently owns three 2025 commitments: cornerback Alex Graham, linebacker Mantrez Walker and tight end Corbin Laisure.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire