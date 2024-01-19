Colorado extending offers to top-ranked 2025 recruits at a rapid pace
Now that the class of 2024’s early signing period is complete, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have been putting their energy toward recruiting 2025 prospects. Several current high school juniors have been offered by the Buffs recently, including a few four/five-star prospects.
After watching wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., running back Jamarice Wilder and quarterback Antwann Hill all decommit in November, Colorado is currently without any 2025 pledges. However, based on the plethora of offers CU has extended this month. I’d expect Coach Prime to land a commitment soon.
Here are some of the 2025 prospects who’ve announced an offer from Colorado in recent days:
Four-star EDGE Jesse Harrold
Blessed to receive an offer from Colorado🦬 #SkoBuffs @CoachBox6 @Coach2Bless @CoachLikeMike @adamgorney @247Hudson @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/AsKJX79cDc
— LA Jesse Harrold (@JesseHarrold4) January 19, 2024
Tampa, Florida
No. 22 edge rusher (247Sports)
Other notable offers: Penn State, UCF, Georgia and Florida
Four-star CB Rukeem Stroud
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado!! @tech813coach @KevinHobbs_DC @TBTFootball @MohrRecruiting @JohnGarcia_Jr @tyler_calvaruso @Coach2Bless @CoachBox6 @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/Ns7NYCHRfC
— Rukeem Stroud 4⭐️ (@rstroud06) January 19, 2024
Tampa, Florida
No. 28 cornerback (247Sports)
Other notable offers: Pitt, Penn State, North Carolina State and Wisconsin
Five-star OT Michael Fasusi
#AGTG More than blessed to receive an offer from The University of Colorado #GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/6slgjbjM20
— Michael Fasusi 🇳🇬 (@Michael_fasusi7) January 17, 2024
Lewisville, Texas
No. 2 OT (247Sports Composite)
Owns approximately 40 total offers
READ: Five-star offensive tackle from Texas receives Colorado offer
Four-star QB Madden Iamaleava
After a great phone call with Coach Pat and Coach Nate, I’m blessed to receive an offer to The University of Colorado ! pic.twitter.com/n5pW3VXbtg
— Madden Iamaleava (@MaddenIamaleava) January 15, 2024
Downey, California
No. 17 QB (247Sports Composite)
Younger brother of Florida QB Nico Iamaleava
Four-star OT Micah DeBose (re-offer)
Thankful and Blessed to be Re-Offered by The University of Colorado #PRIMETIME@coachmaye3@coachcook55@Coach2Bless@LoadholtPhil@DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/UWeAywkhDi
— Micah DeBose (@MicahDebose) January 15, 2024
Mobile, Alabama
No. 4 OT (247Sports Composite)
Georgia decommit
Four-star S Dallas Golden
Wow! What A Day! Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Colorado! #WECOMIN #AGTG🙏🏾✝️ @Coach2Bless @DeionSanders @BPS_Athletics @BPS_Football @Rivals @247Sports @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/L2MYh2gCqr
— Dallas Golden (@DallasGolden8) January 15, 2024
Tampa, Florida
No. 10 safety (247Sports Composite)
Recorded five interceptions for Berkeley Prep in 2023
Five-star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. (re-offer)
Blessed to be re-offered by the University of Colorado !🦬 #SkoBuffs @DeionSanders @Coach2Bless pic.twitter.com/YjUcE9lDyq
— Jaime Ffrench Jr. (@jaimeffrenchjr) January 15, 2024
Jacksonville, Florida
No. 3 WR (247Sports Composite)
Alabama decommit