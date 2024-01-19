Colorado extending offers to top-ranked 2025 recruits at a rapid pace

Now that the class of 2024’s early signing period is complete, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have been putting their energy toward recruiting 2025 prospects. Several current high school juniors have been offered by the Buffs recently, including a few four/five-star prospects.

After watching wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., running back Jamarice Wilder and quarterback Antwann Hill all decommit in November, Colorado is currently without any 2025 pledges. However, based on the plethora of offers CU has extended this month. I’d expect Coach Prime to land a commitment soon.

Here are some of the 2025 prospects who’ve announced an offer from Colorado in recent days:

Four-star EDGE Jesse Harrold

Tampa, Florida

No. 22 edge rusher (247Sports)

Other notable offers: Penn State, UCF, Georgia and Florida

Four-star CB Rukeem Stroud

Tampa, Florida

No. 28 cornerback (247Sports)

Other notable offers: Pitt, Penn State, North Carolina State and Wisconsin

Five-star OT Michael Fasusi

#AGTG More than blessed to receive an offer from The University of Colorado #GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/6slgjbjM20 — Michael Fasusi 🇳🇬 (@Michael_fasusi7) January 17, 2024

Lewisville, Texas

No. 2 OT (247Sports Composite)

Owns approximately 40 total offers

READ: Five-star offensive tackle from Texas receives Colorado offer

Four-star QB Madden Iamaleava

After a great phone call with Coach Pat and Coach Nate, I’m blessed to receive an offer to The University of Colorado ! pic.twitter.com/n5pW3VXbtg — Madden Iamaleava (@MaddenIamaleava) January 15, 2024

Downey, California

No. 17 QB (247Sports Composite)

Younger brother of Florida QB Nico Iamaleava

READ: Colorado offers four-star QB Madden Iamaleava

Four-star OT Micah DeBose (re-offer)

Mobile, Alabama

No. 4 OT (247Sports Composite)

Georgia decommit

Four-star S Dallas Golden

Tampa, Florida

No. 10 safety (247Sports Composite)

Recorded five interceptions for Berkeley Prep in 2023

Five-star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. (re-offer)

Jacksonville, Florida

No. 3 WR (247Sports Composite)

Alabama decommit

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire