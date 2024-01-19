Advertisement
Colorado extending offers to top-ranked 2025 recruits at a rapid pace

Colorado extending offers to top-ranked 2025 recruits at a rapid pace

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
Now that the class of 2024’s early signing period is complete, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have been putting their energy toward recruiting 2025 prospects. Several current high school juniors have been offered by the Buffs recently, including a few four/five-star prospects.

After watching wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., running back Jamarice Wilder and quarterback Antwann Hill all decommit in November, Colorado is currently without any 2025 pledges. However, based on the plethora of offers CU has extended this month. I’d expect Coach Prime to land a commitment soon.

Here are some of the 2025 prospects who’ve announced an offer from Colorado in recent days:

Four-star EDGE Jesse Harrold

Four-star CB Rukeem Stroud

  • Tampa, Florida

  • No. 28 cornerback (247Sports)

  • Other notable offers: Pitt, Penn State, North Carolina State and Wisconsin

Five-star OT Michael Fasusi

Four-star QB Madden Iamaleava

Four-star OT Micah DeBose (re-offer)

  • Mobile, Alabama

  • No. 4 OT (247Sports Composite)

  • Georgia decommit

Four-star S Dallas Golden

  • Tampa, Florida

  • No. 10 safety (247Sports Composite)

  • Recorded five interceptions for Berkeley Prep in 2023

Five-star WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. (re-offer)

  • Jacksonville, Florida

  • No. 3 WR (247Sports Composite)

  • Alabama decommit

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire