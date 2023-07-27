As Colorado exits the Pac-12, what does this mean for Oregon State?

Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith is seen in a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium Nov. 19, 2022, in Tempe, Arizona.

Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 in 2024, as the school voted Thursday to make the jump.

The Buffaloes are returning to the conference they left when they joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

That means the Pac-12, as of now, has just nine schools — Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State, California, Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah — committed to the 2024-25 school year, since USC and UCLA announced last year that they are joining the Big Ten.

With the Pac-12’s future in serious doubt, it’s unclear what this means for Oregon State. The Beavers declined a request Wednesday for comment by the Statesman Journal when reports circulated about Colorado’s departure.

It’s possible that the Beavers would get an invite to a power conference, such as the Big 12 or the Big Ten.

It’s also possible that Oregon State would join a lesser FBS conference like the Mountain West if the Pac-12 dissolves.

The Pac-12 could find new members to save the conference, but everything is speculation at this point.

Many questions have circulated about the future of the conference during the past year, but Colorado’s decision seems to have accelerated the timeline.

With no new TV deal in place, the Pac-12 feels unstable, which is why Colorado left, and is why other schools likely are looking at other options.

The next week or two could determine the long-term future for Oregon State, including a big question on the minds of Oregonians: Will Oregon State and Oregon be in different conferences in 2024?

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: As Colorado exits the Pac-12, what does this mean for Oregon State?