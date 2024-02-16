Colorado enters race for four-star DL Jarquez Carter

On Thursday, class of 2025 four-star defensive lineman Jarquez Carter announced on X that he received an offer from Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders.

Carter is a 6-foot-2, 284-pound prospect from Newberry High School in Florida who’s also receiving considerable attention from Miami, Florida State, Tennessee, UCF, Ohio State and others. The 247Sports Composite ranks Carter as his class’s No. 32 defensive lineman.

According to his MaxPreps profile, Carter finished his junior season at Newberry with 67 total tackles, nine sacks and a whopping 37 TFLs, including six in one game. As a freshman, he produced 83 total tackles and 21 TFLs.

Although Colorado no longer has any class of 2025 commits, the Buffs’ defensive line should be much improved next season. Incoming freshmen Brandon Davis-Swain and Eric Brantley, Arizona State transfer B.J. Green II and former Pitt Panther Samuel Okunlola are a few of the bigger names joining Coach Prime’s D-line.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire