Colorado enters crowded race for 2025 WR David Degraff Rodriguez

Although not yet ranked on 247Sports, class of 2025 wide receiver David Degraff Rodriguez owns 30 Division I offers with Colorado being his latest.

Other prominent schools in the hunt for Rodriguez include Michigan State, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State. Just last week, Rodriguez visited both Michigan schools and received an offer from Mel Tucker’s Spartans on Tuesday.

The Providence, Rhode Island prospect named a top five of Maryland, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State and South Carolina in April, so the Buffs are playing somewhat from behind to earn his commitment.

While his recruitment appears to be going well, Rodriguez, who reclassified from the class of 2026 to the class of 2025, will look to continue raising his stock with a strong junior season at Mount Pleasant High School.

In December, head coach Deion Sanders landed his first and currently only 2025 commit in top 10 WR Winston Watkins Jr.

