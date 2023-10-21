Colorado earns four-star QB Antwann Hill Jr.’s pledge in massive commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes football team has lost three of their past four games, but that hasn’t stopped recruits from showing interest in the program.

On Friday, head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs landed Class of 2025 four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr, as Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported. Hill confirmed his commitment on social media soon after. He chose the Buffs over Florida, Penn State, Alabama and several other big programs.

With four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. and three-star running back Jamarice Wilder also committed to Colorado’s 2025 class, the future in Boulder is looking terrific.

Hill plays at Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia, and he is the No. 6 ranked QB in his class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Antwann Hill Jr. is 6’5, 220 and has put up 6k+ yards and 71 TD’s playing 6A football in GA Future QB1🔥 pic.twitter.com/DyDZM3uXO3 — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) October 20, 2023

Hill spoke to Fawcett about why he chose the Buffs:

“What led me there is, first, their communication. They always communicated with me since the time 12:00 a.m. hit that morning on Aug. 1. To sum it up I can tell they really care about me and want me to take over the program when Shedeur leaves. So whenever Coach Prime said that, I knew he was being 100% honest with me and I knew I would be a fool not take this opportunity that Coach Prime had provided me with.”

This is another massive commitment for the Buffs.

