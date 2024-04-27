Colorado earns commitment from veteran Villanova transfer Wyatt Hummel

Former Villanova offensive lineman Wyatt Hummel announced his commitment to Colorado football on Friday, giving the Buffaloes another experienced body up front.

Hummel spent five seasons at the Football Championship Subdivision level with the Wildcats and played in over 1,000 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. This past season, the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder saw time at right tackle, right guard and left guard, but he’ll likely continue to be used mostly on the interior.

A former two-star prospect (247Sports) out of Dallas, Hummel joins the Buffs as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. After entering the portal in mid-December, he reported offers from San Diego State, UNLV, Duke, Liberty UCF, Colorado State and other Division I programs.

Hummel visited CU earlier this week, according to his X account.

Colorado also received commitments from Miami-Ohio running back transfer Rashad Amos and class of 2025 four-star cornerback Alex Graham on Friday.

