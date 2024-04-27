Colorado earns commitment from three-star tight end Corbin Laisure

Early Saturday morning, three-star tight end Corbin Laisure became Colorado football’s second class of 2025 commitment in as many days.

Laisure, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect from Tennessee, picked up an offer from the Buffs in early January and is currently in Boulder for CU’s spring game. The 247Sports composite ranks Laisure as the No. 54 TE in his class and the No. 31 prospect in Tennessee.

According to his MaxPreps profile, Laisure had 774 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season as a junior at Sullivan East High School.

Only hours before, four-star defensive back Alex Graham gave his commitment to Colorado on Friday evening. The Buffs’ two-person 2025 class now ranks No. 13 in the 16-team Big 12 Conference.

Colorado’s tight ends room, led by position coach Brett Bartolone, is both thin and inexperienced following the departure of Chamon Metayer. Sav’ell Smalls, Anthony Posadas, Morgan Pearson, Brady Kopetz and Louis Passarello are listed as tight ends on the Buffs’ spring game roster.

Transfers Sam Hart (Ohio State) and Charlie Williams (UNLV) are expected to join CU this summer.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire