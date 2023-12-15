Advertisement

Colorado earns commitment from former All-SEC wide receiver

Jack Carlough
·2 min read

The pieces are coming together for Colorado’s offense to be very, very strong next season. Head coach Deion Sanders has already put plenty of work into fixing his O-line and on Thursday, the Buffs earned a commitment from four-star transfer portal wide receiver Will Sheppard.

This past year at Vanderbilt, Sheppard led the Commodores with 684 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Sheppard racked up 776 receiving yards and was named second-team All-SEC.

Sheppard is the second transfer WR to join the Buffs this offseason. North Carolina State defector Terrell Timmons Jr. was the first.

As you’d expect, people were excited about Sheppard’s commitment to Coach Prime’s Buffs:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire