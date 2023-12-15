Colorado earns commitment from former All-SEC wide receiver

The pieces are coming together for Colorado’s offense to be very, very strong next season. Head coach Deion Sanders has already put plenty of work into fixing his O-line and on Thursday, the Buffs earned a commitment from four-star transfer portal wide receiver Will Sheppard.

This past year at Vanderbilt, Sheppard led the Commodores with 684 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Sheppard racked up 776 receiving yards and was named second-team All-SEC.

Sheppard is the second transfer WR to join the Buffs this offseason. North Carolina State defector Terrell Timmons Jr. was the first.

As you’d expect, people were excited about Sheppard’s commitment to Coach Prime’s Buffs:

⏰ — Will Sheppard (@willshep20) December 14, 2023

BREAKING: Former Vanderbilt WR Will Sheppard has Committed to Colorado, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 200 WR totaled 2,000 yards & 21 TDs in his 3 years at Vandy One of the Top WRs in the Portal 🦬https://t.co/iSv2Hc8qME pic.twitter.com/na3UMPLa0B — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 14, 2023

As a mom, I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter in your journey! You deserve the best and Colorado is about to get the best! SkoBuffs! https://t.co/bCqwtL2Rnn — Rebekah (@rebekahb417) December 14, 2023

Colorado's newest receiver. He already looks good in black and gold. #cubuffs https://t.co/zAVc3lrPt0 — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 15, 2023

Buffs add an explosive receiver from Vanderbilt. Welcome to CU @willshep20!! https://t.co/oKLYTgUbTG — Tony Cosolo (@LotsaBobaFett) December 15, 2023

Former Vanderbilt WR Will Sheppard is transferring to Colorado, he announced. 🦬 Over 2,000 REC yards in four years at Vanderbilt. @CUSportsNation pic.twitter.com/EaK05hsAZT — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 14, 2023

CU ONCE AGAINST HAS TOP TIER WRs FOR 2024. Sneak peak for next season 😮‍💨

pic.twitter.com/LTh8rlzf7C — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) December 14, 2023

Will Sheppard is the complete package 🔥 Sunday player. pic.twitter.com/uXtBq6qqez — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) December 14, 2023

Will Sheppard is the complete package 🔥 Sunday player. pic.twitter.com/uXtBq6qqez — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) December 14, 2023

This is so amazing coming from a Nebraska fan. If Will Sheppard puts up equal numbers to his average over the last three seasons this year, he’ll finish with more career receiving yards and touchdowns than Nebraska’s all-time leaders in program history in both categories 😂 https://t.co/W9s7KPXEco — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) December 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire