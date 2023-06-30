Colorado doesn’t lack locker room leaders, writes DNVR Buffs’ Jake Schwanitz

Picture it now, Colorado football fans. It’s Week 2 of the college football season and the Buffs are ready to take on Nebraska. The garage door opens in the northeast corner of Folsom Field and a sea of black and gold is led by five or so captains wearing a capital C patch on their jerseys.

When you close your eyes and get ready for the 2023 season, who are those players you see leading the charge? Will it be one of the few holdovers from last season’s team such as Van Wells or Trevor Woods? Will one of the newcomers — likely Sheduer Sanders or Travis Hunter —be in the front row?

I reached out to DNVR Buffs’ Jake Schwanitz to see which players he thinks will emerge as leaders for Colorado this fall:

Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Shane Cokes and Shilo Sanders. You could throw Jordan Domineck, LaVonta Bentley, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig into the conversation as well. Coach Prime has made a point of making an example of his players and trusting them to lead this team to where they want to go. I think you’ll see plenty of leaders emerge that won’t have the C on their chest.

