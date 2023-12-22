Colorado DL Leonard Payne Jr. declaring for 2024 NFL draft

After one season with the Colorado Buffaloes, defensive lineman Leonard Payne Jr. announced on Thursday that he’ll be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

“To Buff Nation, I would like to thank you guys for all the love and support throughout the season you guys deserve what’s coming your way in Boulder! With that being said I would like to announce I will be pursuing my dreams and entering the 2024 NFL draft,” Payne wrote on social media.

Payne began his college career at Fresno State and played five seasons there before transferring to Colorado as a graduate student. In his lone season in Boulder, he played 12 games and had 10 tackles with a pair of sacks and one forced fumble.

Other CU defensive players who have declared for the draft include safety Rodrick Ward, former Florida State linebacker Derrick McLendon and defensive end Taijh Alston.

Payne finished his five-year college career with 45 total tackles, 7.5 sacks.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire