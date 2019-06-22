Colorado dips into Georgia, lands Alvin Williams

Hjoecjcr8h4p7bbx0hrt

Rivals.com

Alvin Williams took his first trip out to Boulder this week, and before he was there 24 hours, he had made his decision.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He arrived at Colorado Thursday, and got the campus tour, met the coaching staff and took a look at what new head coach Mel Tucker and the Buffalos have to offer. He saw all he needed to see.

"I committed to Colorado and coach Tucker Thursday," said Williams. "I choose them over East Carolina and Georgia Southern.

"I was there back-to-back days and they have that LA vibe. It feels like home.

"I chose Colorado because they have been showing the most love. I also like the coaches love for the game, the players, the feeling of being there, and I feel like I have a great chance to do great things here."

Coach Tucker had been the defensive coordinator at Georgia under Kirby Smart before taking over at Colorado last December, so he knows about the talent in the Peach State. The prospects know about Tucker, too.

"Coach Tucker is a great coach," said Williams. "I trust him and I believe him. He played a big part of my decision."



TALKS ABOUT THIS NEWS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTS.COM