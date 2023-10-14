Colorado, Deion Sanders vs. Stanford live updates: Game time, highlights, quotes, scores

BOULDER, Colo. – Coach Deion Sanders hates late kickoff times and isn’t especially fond of cold weather.

But here he is on Friday the 13th, leading his Colorado football team into a 10 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN, this time amid chilly temperatures against Stanford (1-4).

It will be a different kind of test for the Buffaloes (4-2), whose first five games came against opponents that were either nationally ranked or a longtime “personal” rival.

Stanford is neither, but the hype will still be there for Coach Prime and the Buffs at Folsom Field. They will be playing in front of their seventh straight sellout crowd and another big audience on national television.

Will they start slow again, as they did in their previous three games, when they were outscored a combined 34-7 in the first quarter? And can they protect star quarterback Shedeur Sanders? Colorado ranks second nationally in most quarterback sacks allowed with 31.

Coach Prime has been waiting all day to find out.

Is Travis Hunter playing today?

Star cornerback-receiver Travis Hunter is set to return for Colorado on Friday night after missing the last three games with a lacerated liver. He drew cheers when he came on the field in shorts and a sleeveless top, then pulled down some one-handed catches in the end zone during pregame warmups.

Deion Sanders said on his weekly coaches show this week that Hunter would not have a play limit if he gets the green light to play. That’s not how Hunter rolls. He’s an “all-out” or nothing guy, meaning he could play more than 120 plays combined for Colorado on offense and defense against Stanford, as he did in his first two games this season against TCU and Nebraska.

Hunter, a sophomore, suffered the injury Sept. 16 in a double-overtime win against Colorado State, when he was crushed by a late hit from Colorado State defender Henry Blackburn in the first quarter.

Colorado is 3-0 in games Hunter has started and is 1-2 in games he’s missed.

What channel is the Colorado game on?

Stanford at Colorado is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Colorado game live stream

The Stanford at Colorado game can be streamed via Watch ESPN.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. Stanford live updates: Buffs in late game