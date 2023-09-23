Colorado’s defensive keys to leaving Autzen with an upset

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defense has played second fiddle to the offense so far this year, but keeping Oregon’s explosive offense quiet on Saturday will help change that narrative.

While the Buffs are near the bottom of the country in yards allowed per game, they are tied for the lead in getting turnovers. After years of watching subpar defensive play, you can’t help but be happy seeing the CU Buffs gaining those turnovers. But if they want to take that next step this season, their defense must get better. Here are my defensive keys to Colorado’s Pac-12 opener against the Oregon Ducks:

Keep the turnovers coming

Oregon has been great at not turning the ball over this season. CU needs to change that. As I said, the Buffs are among the country’s best at forcing turnovers this year with 10 to their name. Turnovers will help an upset bid come to fruition.

Gets Oregon's offense off the field

The Buffaloes have allowed teams to drive on them in their first three games this year. The more the Ducks are on the field, the less of a chance CU has to steal the game. Colorado must get the Ducks off the field quickly, either by getting third-down stops or forcing turnovers.

The coverage breakdowns have to stop

CU coaches and players said that Colorado State gained a large chunk of its yardage due to coverage breakdowns. You will not be able to survive a trip to Autzen Stadium if these continue.

Pressure Bo Nix

CU’s defensive line has shown an ability to get after the quarterback this season. The Buffs must crank up the heat on Oregon QB Bo Nix. Nix has been incredibly efficient in 2023, but having him run for his life is a great way to combat that.

Plug up the Ducks' running game

Oregon has gotten whatever it wants and more from its rushing attack, as its ground game has averaged over seven yards per carry. Colorado took a big step forward in limiting the Rams on the ground in Week 3, but the Buffs will need to continue that trend in Eugene.

