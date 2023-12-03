Colorado defensive ends coach Nick Williams steps down from Deion Sanders’ staff

Defensive ends coach Nick Williams, who has been one of Colorado’s top recruiters over the past year, announced his resignation from Deion Sanders’ staff on Saturday.

According to BuffZone, the 33-year-old Williams is joining the staff at Syracuse, which hired former Georgia assistant Fran Brown as its head coach on Thursday.

Williams thanked Coach Prime in a social media post:

“Thank you for your unwavering guidance and support during my journey with CU football,” Williams wrote. “You have selflessly dedicated a significant portion of your life to helping athletes and coaches such as myself. I sincerely appreciate all the time and effort you have put into me and my career. I am forever grateful for all the advice and endless encouragement you have given me.”

Unfortunately for the Buffs, it appears that they’re already feeling the impact of Williams’ departure. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported early Sunday that four-star recruit KingJoseph Edwards did not take his official visit to Colorado over the weekend with Williams now gone.

Other Colorado coaches who’ve also left this offseason include offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and tight ends coach Tim Brewster. Lewis took the head coaching job at San Diego State while Brewster is now at Charlotte.

Thank You Coach 🅿️rime 🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/TRrQJoAdyZ — Nick Williams (@CoachNickWill) December 3, 2023

