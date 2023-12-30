Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly heading to Auburn; 3 replacements to consider

Charles Kelly is expected to return to his alma mater, Auburn, after one season as Colorado's defensive coordinator, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Kelly, who played defensive back at Auburn (1986-89), was in the running for the Tigers' defensive coordinator opening last year and will join the program as a co-defensive coordinator and assistant coach in 2024.

During his lone season as the Buffs' defensive coordinator, Kelly oversaw a Colorado defense that allowed the third-most points, second-most rushing yards and second-most total yards per game in the Pac-12.

However, Kelly is renowned as one of the best recruiters in the country and has been a primary recruiter for nine five-star prospects (including Colorado cornerback Cormani McClain) throughout his coaching career. He was named 247Sports' national recruiter of the year for 2023.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders now has an important decision to make ahead of a critical 2024 season. Making that decision more difficult is the fact that Kelly's move comes this late in the calendar.

247Sports' Carl Reed Jr., a close friend of Sanders, posted on social media Saturday morning that he spoke with "Coach Prime" about Kelly moving on from the program.

"This was something that they both agreed upon," Reed Jr. wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "But the defensive coordinator that is coming, buckle up. I can't give you the name just yet, because of our relationship and the trust factor that we have.

"But the commitment to providing an NFL atmosphere is evident with this move."

It's sounds as though Kelly's replacement won't be a promotion from within. With that in mind, here are three candidates to consider for Colorado's defensive coordinator vacancy.

Ken Norton Jr.

Sanders and Ken Norton Jr. played together for the San Francisco 49ers during the 1994 season and the former Oakland Raiders (2015-17) and Seattle Seahawks (2018-2021) defensive coordinator would bring that "NFL atmosphere" Reed Jr., alluded to.

Norton Jr. was an All-American linebacker at UCLA and spent the 2023 season as the Bruins' linebackers coach. The 13-year NFL veteran has nearly two decades of coaching experience (2004-present).

Mike Zimmer

Zimmer recently expressed a desire to get back to coaching and would be a familiar face after he joined Sanders at Jackson State as an analyst/consultant in 2022. The former Minnesota Vikings head coach is a defensive specialist with more than 25 years of NFL experience.

"I just think it's something that's in your blood," Zimmer said to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Dec. 26. "My dad was a high school coach for a long, long time. I love being around the players. I love the challenge of trying to make an organization better."

Ed Reed

Sanders and Reed also briefly played together with the Baltimore Ravens (2004-05) and have HBCU ties. The former Baltimore Ravens safety nearly became Bethune-Cookman's head coach earlier this year, but the school made the decision not to ratify his contract after previously entering an agreement in principle.

"You did not let nobody down, Ed, and you did not let no kids down," Sanders said to Reed in support on Jan. 21. "You did what you were called to do, and you tried your best."

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly leaving for Auburn