Colorado decommit could flip to USC; Buffs face roster churn under Coach Prime

It is impossible to avoid noticing that on the same weekend when the Colorado Buffaloes held their much-publicized and well-attended spring game under new coach Deion Sanders, Coach Prime watched players transfer out of the program, such as Montana Lemonious-Craig. He also watched recruit Ju’Juan Johnson decommit.

To an extent, one can understand this. There is a numbers crunch at Colorado, as our friends at Buffaloes Wire noted. Yet, was this really part of the plan for Coach Prime? Maybe the incoming recruits and transfers make Johnson’s decommitment a minor event, but this prospect certainly has potential.

At Lafayette Christian Academy his junior season, Ju’Juan Johnson threw for 4,140 yards and 43 TDs and ran for 1,347 yards and 17 TDs at the quarterback position.

Johnson is listed as an athlete and projects to play cornerback or wide receiver at the next level.

The Louisiana defensive back currently holds a total of 23 offers. Before committing to Colorado, Johnson named a top three of LSU, Florida, and Colorado.

Per the 247Sports composite rankings, Johnson is the No. 28 athlete in the class of 2024 and the No. 4 overall recruit from the state of Louisiana.

Look for USC to possibly offer the two-way athlete. USC could use more depth and speed at cornerback for 2024 and beyond.

First and Foremost I would like to The University of Colorado for believing in me. I would like to think Coach Prime, Coach Corey, Coach Mathis, and every other coach who continue to have a hand in recruiting me and for believing in my abilities. After further thoughts, prayers,… pic.twitter.com/5zeZ7KTuBw — Ju’Juan Johnson (@JujuanJohnson7) April 24, 2023

More 2022 NFL Draft!

USC CB Chris Steele declares for 2022 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire