Colorado DC Charles Kelly to leave Deion Sanders for Auburn football | Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Auburn football is bringing Charles Kelly home.

An Ozark native who was a defensive back for the Tigers from 1986-89, Kelly is joining AU's defensive staff, according to multiple reports. Nathan King of Auburn Undercover reported that Kelly will be a co-defensive coordinator and a position coach.

The 56-year-old Kelly began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant on the Plains in 1993 before he left for Jacksonville State and held various roles with the Gamecocks from 1994-98.

Kelly bounced around programs such as Nicholls State (2002-05), Georgia Tech (2006-12), Florida State (2013-17) and Tennessee (2018) before landing at Alabama as an associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2019-22. Kelly is credited by 247Sports as being either the primary or secondary recruiter for nine five-star recruits, with five of those prospects committing to the Crimson Tide.

OFFENSE: Auburn football OC Philip Montgomery shares perspective of first season with Hugh Freeze

FRESH FACE: How the addition of Sam Jackson V will give Auburn football's offense 'some flexibility'

Kelly was tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 1 recruiter in the Class of 2023, a cycle in which he helped Alabama land five-star prospects Caleb Downs, James Smith and Qua Russaw. He also played a part in the Crimson Tide getting Will Anderson, who was drafted by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Throughout his career, Kelly has helped the respective programs he worked for earn commitments from 46 bluechip prospects.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Charles Kelly leaving Colorado, Deion Sanders for Auburn football