Colorado DB Shilo Sanders ejected after big hit in loss to UCLA

Shilo Sanders’ night ended early at the Rose Bowl.

The Colorado defensive back was ejected during the first half of the Buffaloes’ game against UCLA for targeting.

Sanders, the son of Colorado’s head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, administered a big hit on UCLA’s Carsen Ryan after Ryan caught a pass from UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers. Sanders appeared to lead with his shoulder, but referees penalized the defensive back for targeting.

Sanders celebrated the big hit as officials quickly threw a flag.

The play was reviewed and upheld. Colorado was given a 15-yard penalty and Sanders was ejected from the contest.

Shilo Sanders was disqualified for targeting after this hit pic.twitter.com/1EJ7IOdKKs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023

Colorado trailed 7-6 at the time of Sanders’ disqualification. The Buffaloes ended up losing 28-16.

Sanders will be eligible to play in Colorado’s next game against Oregon State because the penalty and ejection occurred during the first half.

