Colorado DB Jahquez Robinson enters transfer portal for second time in college career

The Colorado Buffaloes football program continues to see changes within its roster and coaching staff. Now, former Alabama transfer Jahquez Robinson has entered the portal for the second time in his college career, as first reported by 247Sports on Thursday.

Robinson, a defensive back, then announced his decision to leave Boulder via X.

After transferring from Alabama, Robinson played sparingly this past season with the Buffs, appearing in seven games with nine total tackles, one TFL and an interception. He did start two games but had a hard time earning reps with how much talent Colorado had in its secondary.

Robinson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, now enters the portal again in hopes of finding more playing time.

Officially in the portal Grad Transfer with 2 years of eligibility left ! — Jahquez Robinson💰⚡️ (@Jahquez23) January 11, 2024

