Colorado Cross Country's Sage Hurta is the Buffs 2021 Female Tom Hansen Award winner
After setting Colorado's all-time records for both the indoor and outdoor 800 meters, Sage Hurta is Colorado's 2021 Female Tom Hansen Award winner. Hurta was named an All-American an astonishing seven times and was part of Colorado's 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championship team. The senior also put up some impressive numbers in the classroom, being named to the Dean's list eight times and Athletic Director's honor roll ten times.