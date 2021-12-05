Colorado commits Victor Venn and Aubrey Smith navigating state title run, visited by Dorrell and assistant coaches

The Colorado Buffaloes football season concluded and now is the time to switch over to the recruiting side of things.

The Buffs have been busy getting recruits and also busy losing players to the transfer portal, with La’Vontae Shenault, Keith Miller III and Ashaad Clayton among those deciding to leave Boulder and head elsewhere.

Nonetheless, the Buffs still have a lot of talent coming in, including three-star running back Victor Venn from Buford High School in Georgia.

The Buffs’ commit exploded for 195 yards on the ground in a 27-0 victory over Lee County in the 6A Georgia quarterfinals, and he followed that up with 103 yards on 17 carries and a score in the semifinals.

Venn, who committed in March, has a lot of talent and the Buffs should be excited about bringing him on board.

But Venn isn’t the only future Buff on Buford’s roster. Three-star linebacker Aubrey Smith more recently committed to CU on Oct. 22. Smith also got a visit from Dorrell, along with inside linebackers coach Mark Smith. In the state semifinal game, he came up with a big tackle for a loss.

Buford’s pair of Colorado commits will face Langston Hughes on Friday in the state championship game.