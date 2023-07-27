Is Colorado coming back to the Big 12? Here's how Oklahoma State football fared against them.

Colorado could be returning to the Big 12, after presidents and chancellors were said to have voted unanimously to accept the school as a new member. A special board meeting by the university's board of regents is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

At the center of a possible exit from the Pac-12 is the conference's TV deal, which expires in 2024. The Big 12, by contrast, extended their contract with ESPN and Fox last year. The terms of the $2.28 billion contract take effect in 2025 for six years.

Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph (2) is sacked by Colorado's Leo Jackson III (52) in the first quarter during the Valero Alamo Bowl college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Colorado Buffaloes at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Colorado left the Big 12 after the 2010-11 season, having joined the original conference, then known as the Big Six, in 1947. Ten years later, Oklahoma State joined the conference, and the Big Eight was born.

Here's a look back at their series history on the gridiron.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State: History between Big 8, Big 12 teams

The Buffaloes and the Cowboys have played each 49 times since 1920. The first game was held in Oklahoma City, a blowout, 40-7 win for Colorado.

Oklahoma State earned their first win against Colorado in 1962, 36-16, two years after the teams started playing annually as members of the same conference. In that time, the Cowboys’ longest winning streak was for three years on three different occasions: 1978-80, 1983-85, and currently, from 2008 to 2016 (more on that later).

Colorado’s longest winning streak was eight straight from 1989 to 1996. In 1997, the Big 12 kicked off after merging with the Southwestern Conference and the Cowboys ended that winning streak with a 42-17 win in Stillwater. The Cowboys also won their last Big 12 game against the Buffaloes at home, 31-28, in 2009.

The two teams last saw each other at the Valerno Alamo Bowl in 2016. Oklahoma State ran away with the bowl game win, 38-8.

All-time, Colorado has the edge with 26 wins compared to 20 for Oklahoma State. The two teams tied once during a 1982 game.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 realignment: Colorado football's record vs. Oklahoma State