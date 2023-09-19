Colorado-Colorado State game draws record viewership numbers

It’s too bad that the Pac-12 Conference is seemingly going to end after this season because, through three weeks, things have been electric all around.

Colorado’s success is one of the biggest reasons why. Head coach Deion Sanders has his team 3-0 and ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll with games against Oregon and USC coming up.

This past weekend featured a ton of celebrities coming to Boulder and shows such as “First Take,” “College GameDay,” “The Pat McAfee Show” and Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” all went live from CU’s campus.

In an instant classic, everybody tuned in to watch the 2023 Rocky Mountain Showdown, especially with the Colorado State Rams threatening to upset Coach Prime’s Buffs. The Buffs eventually won in double-overtime, but there were a total number of 9.3 MILLION viewers, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

My. Goodness. Colorado-CSU got **9.3 million** viewers, ESPN's most-watched late-night game on record and fifth-highest of any regular season game on record. For reference: The typical Pac-12 After Dark game gets between 1 to 2 million. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 19, 2023

This game crushed average Pac-12 After Dark viewership numbers. It also goes down as one of ESPN’s most-watched regular season college football games on record, which is truly incredible for a Week 3 game that included a bottom-of-the-pack Mountain West team.

But Jay Norvell’s sunglasses comments, Coach Prime’s response and all of the national pundits coming to Boulder definitely made things more intriguing. We can only imagine what the numbers will look like when the Buffs face Oregon and USC.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire