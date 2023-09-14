Colorado college's hockey team suspended for hazing, underage drinking allegations

The University of Northern Colorado's hockey team is facing a ban through 2026. (KYMBER RAE/AFP via Getty Images)

The University of Northern Colorado suspended its hockey team through 2026 after an investigation revealed allegations of underage drinking and a culture of hazing.

"Allegations of violations of UNC’s Student Code of Conduct by members of UNC’s Club Hockey team were brought to the attention of the university last spring," university spokesperson Deanna Herbert said in a statement obtained by 9NEWS Denver on Tuesday. "That resulted in the university launching a months-long investigation to thoroughly and carefully gather information about the allegations.

"The university's actions and resolution demonstrate that the safety and welfare of students and the campus community remain our top priority."

Northern Colorado’s hockey team isn’t officially sanctioned by the NCAA, receiving club status designation governed by the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA). The hockey team isn’t officially considered part of Northern Colorado’s athletic department because it isn’t an intercollegiate sport. Northern Colorado’s hockey team is self-funded and plays approximately 35 games per season, commanding $2,000 in player dues.

"It happens. Everyone does it. And we just caught a bad break basically," club president Nick Sheridan said to 9NEWS Denver. "We don't think the ruling is fair for what we are being punished for."

Northern Colorado’s hockey team announced Tuesday that it will appeal the decision.

“Our team was investigated and faced allegations from the university regarding underage drinking and hazing. We are currently working to appeal those allegations as we feel the punishment does not correspond to our actions. We appreciate any support.”

Chris Perry, communications manager for the ACHA, said his association relies on individual colleges and universities to make disciplinary decisions when there are violations of student codes of conduct.

"There are 450 schools in the association," Perry said. "We rely on them setting their own standards for what they require from sponsor club hockey teams, men or women. When UNC makes its decision, we uphold that."